Super Mario RPG: Switch Gameplay Impressions, Videos and Features

Nintendo

Super Mario RPG is a masterful remake that exceeds expectations and creates the definitive experience for the gem that was developed by Square and released on the SNES in 1996.

Nintendo has seen remarkable success with classic games being remade and remastered for Switch in recent years, such as Link's Awakening in 2019 and especially this year with Metroid Prime Remastered and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Super Mario RPG not only continues that hot streak but is arguably the most enjoyable. This version is easily among the best remakes of a jam-packed year, and even if it were a brand-new game instead of a remake, Super Mario RPG would rank among the top games of the year.

Super Mario RPG is perfect for all gamers. Returning fans will be treated to the best version while newcomers will be able to experience why this has been revered for nearly three decades and paved the way for future role-playing games in the Mario universe.

Gameplay Impressions and Features

Super Mario RPG is one of the most enjoyable RPGs of the year and expands upon the Mario universe in unique ways with vintage turn-based gameplay. Among the best aspects of Super Mario RPG is that it's straight-forward and doesn't rely on obtuse puzzles or gameplay structures to frustrate gamers.

Unlike a lot of turn-based RPGs of its generation, Super Mario RPG is more active during combat and it's fascinating to experience now knowing it paved the way for so many other turn-based gameplay systems. For example, pressing A at the point of attack will do extra damage against the enemy or block incoming damage from the enemy. The timing feels rather precise so it may take some gamers some time to get comfortable but it will eventually click.

This mechanic is important because mastering the timing will have a major impact on success in battles. One reason is because timing an offensive attack perfectly will allow the user to deal damage to not just the enemy they chose to attack, but also minor damage to other enemies. More importantly, timing correctly will fill the special meter and Mario and his party can chain perfect attacks from battle to battle to gain additional boosts during combat. However, the chain will break if the player doesn't perfectly block at the right time so it's important to be aware during offense and defense.

Once the meter reaches 100 percent, players can use it in one of multiple ways. One way is to receive an assist from Toad, which is random and based upon which item the player times Mario's jump to receive. Another option, when there's a certain number of party members available, is to use a special team attack for massive damage. These moves look incredible with special CGI cutscenes and are easily among the top highlights of the combat system and even the entire game. The use of the special meter is a strategic option because the player can wait to use it during a boss battle but they run the risk of potentially waiting a lengthy amount of time before using it as a result.

Without spoiling much in terms of weapons and gear, there are many different items to be found throughout the journey. The best part about this is how perfectly many fit into the Mario universe. For example, huge hammers or koopa shells help separate this game from most other RPGs. Discovering which items can be found or purchased from shops is one of the highlights of the adventure.

Among the many standouts in the game, the music is incredible and extremely diverse, especially when it comes to conveying the story. It's impressive how perfectly-timed certain music plays to relay the appropriate emotion as the story develops. Despite there being no voice acting in the game, the music masterfully helps tell the story so that the player feels for characters and important story beats. The game is funny and quirky, plus so much personality is relayed even through short text and little mannerisms from characters that perfectly fit the Mario universe. For those who will experience this gem in full for the first time, it'll be easy to understand why for years gamers wanted Geno in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Exploring the world and uncovering different locations is a true delight. Although each location isn't massive in scope compared to similar RPGs, there are secrets to discover, such as hidden treasure boxes to find. This keeps the world exploration engaging, though there is a piece of gear a character can wear that will tell players when they are in an area that has hidden treasure. However, this is another strategic option for the player to determine because there are far better equipment pieces to wear that may provide better stats but at the sacrifice of immediately knowing which area has hidden treasure. IIn true fashion for the Mario universe, there's a lot of hidden secrets to discover and additional side quests that are worthwhile to secure better gear.

However, arguably the trickiest aspect of the game is the platforming sections. The timing of jumps can be easily thrown off because of the perspective of Mario in relation to platforms and where he needs to jump. It wouldn't be a surprise for the platforming to become a frustration point for gamers, especially in wake of the tight platforming seen in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and games in the Mario universe.

The graphics are absolutely stunning and is one of the best-looking games ever in the Mario universe. It's remarkable this is a remake of a SNES game considering Mario, Bowser, Peach and other characters look perfect and stand up well to recently-released Mario games. Whether playing on TV or in handheld mode on the Switch OLED, the game pops off the screen with vibrant colors, pleasant textures and fantastic menu screens that feature large, readable font. As expected for a game featuring Mario, it runs flawlessly whether playing docked or handheld.

There are two difficulty options, normal and breezy, which is perfect for a game that is manageable in length and doesn't overstay its welcome. For experienced gamers, the normal difficulty will feel just right. Younger gamers or those new to RPGs may want to first experience the game in breezy mode while they get accustomed to the gameplay, characters and story, then experience the game again on the normal difficulty to test their skills and knowledge. It's such a pleasant game to play and the manageable runtime lends itself perfectly to be replayed multiple times.

Conclusion

Super Mario RPG is a necessary remake that allows gamers to finally experience a game that paved the way for the future of the Mario RPG line and it does so in the best ways possible. After completing this remake, it's easy to understand why it is regarded as one of the greatest RPGs to release on a Nintendo console.

For a remake of a game from the SNES era, it's difficult to find any better than this and it rivals new games looking to replicate its success. The gameplay is perfect, the story is engaging and the characters are a joy. The graphics are incredible, the music is top notch, the game runs flawlessly and it has accessible options. Most importantly, it stays true to the original. Whether gamers are returning fans or going to experience it for the first time, Super Mario RPG is a must-add to any gamer's collection.