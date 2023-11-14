MLB Managers of the Year 2023: Brandon Hyde, Skip Schumaker Win AL, NL Awards

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker won the American League and National League Manager of the Year awards, respectively, it was announced Tuesday.

Hyde beat out Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash for the honor. Schumaker, meanwhile, beat out former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.

This marks the first Manager of the Year award for both winners. Schumaker is also the eighth manager to win the award in his first year.

The Orioles hired Hyde ahead of the 2019 season and he has overseen a sensational turnaround in his five seasons at the helm.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Baltimore was projected to finish 80-82 by FanGraphs' ZiPS system and many believed the club wouldn't secure a postseason berth despite showing improvement the year prior.

Instead, Hyde led the Orioles to a 101-61 record in 2023 and their first AL East crown since the 2014 campaign. Additionally, the O's clinched a postseason berth for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

The Orioles were also only one of three teams to reach the 100-win mark, joining the 104-58 Braves and 100-62 Los Angeles Dodgers. It marked Baltimore's first 100-win season since the 1980 season.

Additionally, Hyde's O's led MLB with 48 comeback wins, were never swept in a series and never lost more than four straight games in what was one of the most memorable seasons in recent franchise history.

As for Schumaker, he couldn't have put together a better first season as a big league manager.

Schumaker led the Marlins to an 84-78 record and their first postseason berth since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign after Miami entered the year projected to go 75-87 by FanGraphs.

Additionally, Schumaker impressively guided a roster that saw big-name players in Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl García, Trevor Rogers and Johnny Cueto miss a significant amount of time due to injuries.