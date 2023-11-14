Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Josh Allen 'Didn't Start Going off' Until Stefon Came to Bills

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Josh Allen 'Didn't Start Going off' Until Stefon Came to BillsNovember 14, 2023
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs called for his older brother to push for a change of scenery following the Buffalo Bills' 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Trevon said Stefon Diggs needs to "get up outta there" and followed up Tuesday to throw a thinly veiled critique toward Bills quarterback Josh Allen:
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.