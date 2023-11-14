X

    Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Josh Allen 'Didn't Start Going off' Until Stefon Came to Bills

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys and NFC and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and AFC talk during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs called for his older brother to push for a change of scenery following the Buffalo Bills' 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos.

    Trevon said Stefon Diggs needs to "get up outta there" and followed up Tuesday to throw a thinly veiled critique toward Bills quarterback Josh Allen:

    SEVEN @TrevonDiggs

    Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭

    SEVEN @TrevonDiggs

    Let's not forget, he didn't start going off till bro got there.

