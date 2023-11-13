Yankees' Cashman: Giancarlo Stanton Likely Gets Injured in 2024, 'Part of His Game'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton has missed 50 or more games in three of his six seasons with the New York Yankees and has missed at least 20 games in five straight seasons.

So at this point, the organization is resigned to him inevitably missing time in 2024.

"We try to limit the time he's down," general manager Brian Cashman told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News on Monday. "But I'm not gonna tell you he's gonna play every game next year because he's not. He's going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game. But I know that when he's right and healthy—other than this past year—the guy's a great hitter and has been for a long time."

