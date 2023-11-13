Browns' Deshaun Watson to Undergo MRI on Ankle Injury; Expects to Play vs. Steelers

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo an MRI on his left ankle after injuring it during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I'll be fine," Watson said. "Right now, I'm not feeling well, but I'll be fine. I'll be ready to go and ready for that opportunity for us."

Watson, who was seen in a walking boot after the game, already missed significant time this season with a rotator cuff strain.

He's been uneven at best when healthy, throwing for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in six games while completing 61.4 percent of his passes.

Not exactly the type of production the Browns (6-3) would have hoped for after giving up three first-round picks to acquire Watson in March 2022 and $230 million in fully guaranteed money in a five-year extension shortly thereafter.

But after a slow start on Sunday, he was instrumental in leading the Browns back from a 24-9 deficit in the third quarter, completing all 14 of his passes in the second half for 134 yards. He led his team on three scoring drives in the half, with two resulting in touchdowns and the other in the game-winning field goal as time expired.

"Big win on the road against a very, very good team—one of the top teams in the league, one of the best defenses in the league," Watson told reporters after the game. "I think it was overall a great opportunity, not just for me but the whole offense—but this team too."

The ankle injury will be a concern, especially heading into a rivalry week against a 6-3 Steelers team that keeps finding ways to win. But Watson earned the trust of his teammates after his gutsy second-half performance this weekend.