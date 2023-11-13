3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 10 Win vs. Jaguars

3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 10 Win vs. JaguarsNovember 13, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers exploded out of their bye week to produce a 34-3 thumping of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was the exact performance that Kyle Shanahan's team needed to bounce back from the three-game losing run that plagued the franchise before its Week 9 bye.
Brock Purdy got all of the main pieces of the offense involved, including Deebo Samuel in his return from the sidelines, and the defense delivered a tremendous showing against Trevor Lawrence and Co.
The 49ers have plenty of work left to do to win the division and catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed, but Sunday was a fantastic step forward to prove to everyone that they are still capable of challenging for the NFL's highest honors.
49ers Looked Like Super Bowl Contenders Again
Sunday's win was a statement from the 49ers to the rest of the NFL.
San Francisco went through a tough stretch of three straight losses, but it righted everything during the Week 9 bye.
That led to one of the team's most well-rounded performances of the season and a reminder to the rest of the league that the 49ers will be a tough out in the playoffs.
Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all scored touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey was five yards shy of a 100-yard output on the ground.
Defensively, the 49ers gave the Jaguars nothing to work with. They picked off Trevor Lawrence on two occasions and limited Travis Etienne to 35 yards on nine carries.
It was a typical 49ers performance that we have gotten used to seeing in the Shanahan era and it was a welcome sight to everyone who follows the team.
Brock Purdy Has Control of the Offense at Full Strength
Purdy displayed some weakness during the three-game losing streak because he did not have his full arsenal of offensive talent.
Samuel returned to the lineup on Sunday and provided some calm into his quarterback's play.
Purdy spread the ball around with ease in the passing game. Kittle led the team with 116 yards on three catches. McCaffrey, Aiyuk and Samuel combined for 13 receptions and 132 receiving yards.
The 49ers got their normal performance on the ground out of McCaffrey, who had 95 yards on 16 carries.
Samuel chipped in on the ground with a 23-yard scamper into the end zone in the third quarter that finished off the contest.
Samuel's effectiveness in both parts of the offense will be helpful for Purdy to manage the pressure that will come in the upcoming contests against Philadelphia and Seattle.
Defense Delivered Best Performance of Season
San Francisco showed some defensive flaws during the recent losing run, but everything seemed to be fixed on Sunday.
The 49ers held the Jaguars to 221 total yards and held an opponent under 100 rushing yards for the sixth time this season.
The defense had incredible performances earlier in the season, especially against the Dallas Cowboys, but Sunday's outing carried more importance.
Jacksonville is a playoff team in the AFC with one of the best young quarterback-running back tandems in the league.
San Francisco frustrated Lawrence and Etienne for four quarters, and most importantly, held the AFC South side to three points.
That was the lowest concession allowed by the 49ers defense this season and it should provide the unit with a massive confidence boost with the three-game stretch against Seattle and Philadelphia on the horizon in Weeks 12-14.