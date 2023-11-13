3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 10 Win vs. Jaguars

1 of 3

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Sunday's win was a statement from the 49ers to the rest of the NFL.

San Francisco went through a tough stretch of three straight losses, but it righted everything during the Week 9 bye.

That led to one of the team's most well-rounded performances of the season and a reminder to the rest of the league that the 49ers will be a tough out in the playoffs.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all scored touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey was five yards shy of a 100-yard output on the ground.

Defensively, the 49ers gave the Jaguars nothing to work with. They picked off Trevor Lawrence on two occasions and limited Travis Etienne to 35 yards on nine carries.