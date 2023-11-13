3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 10 Loss vs. Cowboys

3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 10 Loss vs. CowboysNovember 13, 2023
The New York Giants suffered their second blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys this season on Sunday.
New York lost the season series by a combined score of 89-17, and frankly, the Giants should not have scored that many points against their NFC East rival.
Brian Daboll's team scratched together a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives to come away from AT&T Stadium with the small consolation of garbage time points.
The first three quarters proved what the Giants have done over the last few weeks is not sustainable, even for a team competing for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Tommy DeVito failed to reach the 100-yard passing mark and Saquon Barkley was ineffective for most of the contest because Dallas honed in on the one strength of the New York offense.
No real fix is in sight and that could make for two more rough games before the Week 13 bye week against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.
Someone Has to Save the Offense
The Giants' offense is downright offensive.
DeVito once again failed to do anything with the New York offense. He did not have much success until garbage time in the fourth quarter.
The Giants punted on five of their first six drives. The other two first-half series resulted in a turnover on downs and the end of the half.
Dallas broke out to a 28-point advantage while New York's offense was stuck in neutral and some angry conversations were had on the Giants sideline between Daboll and the rest of his coaching staff.
The Giants looked somewhat functional on their touchdown drive in the third quarter, but then they quickly returned to their porous form with an interception and punt on the next two series.
New York's offense is broken, and that may be too nice of a description at this point of the season.
DeVito does not look like an NFL-caliber quarterback, Barkley is being smothered by opposing defenses and there are no play-making wide receivers to make the unit even the smallest bit watchable on a weekly basis.
Defense Deserves Credit for Strong First Quarter
At least the Giants defense showed some fight and allowed a single touchdown in the first quarter.
New York's defense came up with a fourth-down stop at the goal line to start the contest and then it forced a punt on Dallas' second series.
Dallas scored its lone first-quarter touchdown on its third drive, but that did not start the wave of offensive momentum since the Giants intercepted Dak Prescott on the fourth series.
The Cowboys eventually got the best of a Giants secondary that took on two more injuries during Sunday's game, but at least the defense has the first quarter performance to be proud of.
That's one more quarter of excellence that the offense can brag about going into Week 11.
The Competition for the No. 1 Pick Is On
The Giants left Sunday with the No. 2 overall pick in the projected draft order.
They have wins by the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears in Week 10 to thank for the boost in draft position.
New York should be all in on landing the No. 1 overall pick and rebooting its roster for the rest of the 2023 season.
The Giants can gain separation from one of their top pick rivals in Week 12 against New England. A loss in mandatory in that contest to compete with the Chicago Bears, who own the Carolina Panthers' first-round selection, for the No. 1 selection.
What the Giants do in that spot is up for plenty of offseason debate, but everyone will agree that performances from Sunday's game can't be the norm around the franchise for much longer.