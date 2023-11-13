3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 10 Loss vs. Cowboys

1 of 3

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Giants' offense is downright offensive.

DeVito once again failed to do anything with the New York offense. He did not have much success until garbage time in the fourth quarter.

The Giants punted on five of their first six drives. The other two first-half series resulted in a turnover on downs and the end of the half.

Dallas broke out to a 28-point advantage while New York's offense was stuck in neutral and some angry conversations were had on the Giants sideline between Daboll and the rest of his coaching staff.

The Giants looked somewhat functional on their touchdown drive in the third quarter, but then they quickly returned to their porous form with an interception and punt on the next two series.

New York's offense is broken, and that may be too nice of a description at this point of the season.