3 Takeaways from Commanders' Week 10 Loss vs. Seahawks
The Washington Commanders came up short on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Sam Howell authored two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, but the defense was unable to make a stop to force overtime.
Seattle marched down the field on the Washington defense to create two field goals and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The final scoring drive was the worst concession of them all for Washington since the home side went 50 yards in 52 seconds to set up Jason Myers' game-winning kick.
The lackluster defensive effort to end the game took away from an incredible second-half effort from Howell, who thrived without Terry McLaurin playing a major role in the contest.
Fourth Quarter Defense Let Commanders Down
Washington allowed three scoring drives of 50 yards or longer in the fourth quarter.
Seattle used an 11-play, 55-yard series to move ahead 19-12 on a 45-yard field goal from Myers at the start of the final stanza.
The Seahawks then answered two Washington touchdowns with relative ease. They went 75 yards on 10 plays on the drive that produced Tyler Lockett's touchdown catch and finished off the contest with a seven-play, 50-yard drive to set up Myers' game-winning kick.
Washington's defense was nowhere to be found on any of those drives. Geno Smith carved through the middle of that unit with passes to DK Metcalf and Lockett.
The lackluster fourth-quarter showing was frustrating because it wasted Howell's strong fourth quarter and it erased a three-quarter performance in which the Seahawks managed just 12 points.
Sam Howell Delivered in Fourth Quarter
Howell made sure the Commanders were in a position to send the game to overtime with two tremendous fourth-quarter drives.
The first-year starter brought the Commanders into the end zone off a pair of 70-yard drives that did not take long to complete.
Washington leveled the score for the first time in the final stanza after an eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended in an Antonio Gibson touchdown reception.
Howell produced a fantastic throw to his former college teammate Dyami Brown to complete a 10-play, 71-yard series that appeared to secure overtime.
Instead, Howell had to watch from the sidelines as Geno Smith cruised down the field to help the Seahawks win the contest.
Howell's effort was not supported by the defense, but it should still be commended as another step in the right direction for the North Carolina product.
Playoff Hopes Took Big Hit
Sunday's defeat put the Commanders in a tough position in the NFC standings.
Ron Rivera's team is now two full games back of the final wild-card spot that belongs to the Minnesota Vikings.
Sunday was a perfect opportunity for the Commanders to prove they can beat a team in a playoff position and remain in the wild-card hunt in the process.
It is hard to map a path into the playoff positions from Washington's final seven games.
Washington has to play the Dallas Cowboys twice, the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers.
The only winnable games left on the schedule come against both New York teams and the Los Angeles Rams.
A 3-4 finish to the season will not get the Commanders into the playoffs and Sunday's lackluster closing effort suggests they will not have enough to contend with the three Super Bowl contenders left on their schedule.