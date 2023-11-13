3 Takeaways from Commanders' Week 10 Loss vs. Seahawks

2 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Howell made sure the Commanders were in a position to send the game to overtime with two tremendous fourth-quarter drives.

The first-year starter brought the Commanders into the end zone off a pair of 70-yard drives that did not take long to complete.

Washington leveled the score for the first time in the final stanza after an eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended in an Antonio Gibson touchdown reception.

Howell produced a fantastic throw to his former college teammate Dyami Brown to complete a 10-play, 71-yard series that appeared to secure overtime.

Instead, Howell had to watch from the sidelines as Geno Smith cruised down the field to help the Seahawks win the contest.