ATP Finals 2023: Monday's Top Storylines to Watch After Sunday's Results

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

A year after an injury prevented him from making his ATP Finals debut, Carlos Alcaraz is back.

On the other side of the court is Alexander Zverev, who also likely missed out on an ATP Finals appearance in 2022 due to injury.

Now, the two are set to meet for the seventh time, currently tied at 3-3 in their head-to-head.

In the two matches since Zverev's devastating ankle injury during the 2022 French Open, Alcaraz has emphatically won both in straight sets, including a 6-3,6-2,6-4, victory in the 2023 U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Alcaraz has not won an event since his 2023 Wimbledon finals defeat over Novak Djokovic and is coming off the heels of a disappointing and shocking loss to world No. 39 Roman Safiullin, in which he committed 27 unforced errors.

Though Alcaraz has had some recent struggles, there is no reason for concern given the Spaniard's ability to bounce back in the past, both physically and mentally, as evident by his Wimbledon run after fitness issues forced him to bow out early at the 2023 French Open final against Novak Djokovic.

While defeating Alcaraz is no easy task for any player, Zverev should not be counted out.

Much of this match comes down to whether the German can remain dominant with his serve and avoid coming into the net, where he has proven to be vulnerable against opponents, including Alcaraz.

Zverev is playing arguably his best tennis since his 2022 French Open injury, with two ATP titles in 2023.

However, Alcaraz has found abilities to adapt against most opponents and is likely to do the same here, even on a surface such as indoor hardcourt, which is not considered his best.