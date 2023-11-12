Saints' Derek Carr Out vs. Vikings With Shoulder Injury, Concussion; Winston Replaces

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game after suffering a shoulder injury and a concussion, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

Carr suffered the injuries midway through the third quarter and was replaced by Jameis Winston.

Prior to exiting the game, Carr threw for 110 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions on 13-of-18 passing. This is the second time this season that he's had to leave a game early, as he sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in a Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints were trailing 27-3 when Carr went down, but Winston led them on two touchdown drives to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter at the time of this writing.

Carr has not had the season he was hoping for when he signed with the Saints on a four-year, $150 million contract, but he had been gaining some momentum recently. He helped lead New Orleans to back-to-back wins in each of the last two weeks, throwing two touchdowns and completing over 70 percent of his passes in both games. He entered Sunday's game against Minnesota with 2,121 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

In addition to losing Carr, the Saints also ruled out star wide receiver Michael Thomas after he suffered a knee injury on their first offensive drive of the game.