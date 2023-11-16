Top 11 Landing Spots for Blake Snell in MLB Free Agency

12 of 12

Simply put, the Giants must make a big splash this offseason.

Would they rather have that splash be Shohei Ohtani? Absolutely.

But if (when?) Ohtani ends up signing with the Dodgers instead, are the G-Men just going to pack it in and start setting their sights on trying to sign Juan Soto next offseason? Or are they going to pivot and make a monster offer to one of the next-best players available like they did last offseason in going from Aaron Judge to Carlos Correa?

Almost certainly the latter, considering they are fresh off back-to-back seasons of painful mediocrity and aren't interested in another fourth-place finish in the NL West.

Not surprisingly, Snell has great career numbers in the cavernous confines of Oracle Park. He doesn't give up many home runs anywhere, but he has relented just one round-tripper in 22.2 career innings at San Francisco. In each of his last three starts at Oracle Park, he has gone six scoreless innings with a combined total of 26 strikeouts.

Yeah, that'll work. Especially placed alongside Logan Webb for what would instantly become maybe the best top of the rotation pairing in the majors. (With Kyle Harrison likely to take a big step forward in year No. 2 to make it a sensational trio.)