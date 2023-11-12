X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Patriots' Mac Jones Slammed by NFL Fans, Benched for Bailey Zappe in Loss to Colts

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass from the pocket in the second quarter during the NFL match between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
    Alex Grimm/Getty Images

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones drew the ire of both fans and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday morning.

    Jones went 15-of-20 for 170 yards with no touchdowns, and after throwing a red-zone interception late in the fourth quarter while the Pats were driving to take the lead, he was benched for backup Bailey Zappe.

    Zappe took the reins after the two-minute warning with no timeouts and the Patriots trailing 10-6, but he threw a game-ending interception.

    Jones struggled to move the offense for much of the game, as he took five sacks and had to lean heavily on Rhamondre Steveson, Ezekiel Elliott and the running game.

    At one point O'Brien appeared to be screaming at Jones while they were looking at video of one of the Pats' drives on the sidelines:

    Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley

    Bill O'Brien PISSED at Mac Jones <a href="https://t.co/AclbRTblL7">pic.twitter.com/AclbRTblL7</a>

    Although it was mostly a middling performance from Jones for the first three quarters, he missed a wide-open Mike Gesicki for what would have been the go-ahead score with just over four minutes remaining, and was intercepted by Colts defensive back Justin Blackmon:

    Patriots' Mac Jones Slammed by NFL Fans, Benched for Bailey Zappe in Loss to Colts
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    Julian Blackmon intercepts Mac Jones at the goal line!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsNE</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE">https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/K0AHBzjFwM">pic.twitter.com/K0AHBzjFwM</a>

    That, coupled with Jones' poor play otherwise, led to criticism from many on social media, including legendary former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman:

    Julian Edelman @Edelman11

    That was bad.

    Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

    "MAC JONES HAS A MAN IN THE END ZONE"<br> <a href="https://t.co/IpSjJOK9oH">pic.twitter.com/IpSjJOK9oH</a>

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    "MAC JONES HAS A MAN WIDE OPEN FOR A TOUCHDOWN" <a href="https://t.co/cQg4kWfogK">pic.twitter.com/cQg4kWfogK</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Do you know how bad a pass has to be for it to be Mac Jones' worst pass?

    Babz @BabzOnTheMic

    All this talk about firing Belichick after this week. It's not him.<br><br>Fire Mac Jones.

    Underdog NFL @Underdog__NFL

    watching mac jones every week <a href="https://t.co/6YACwz8LNn">pic.twitter.com/6YACwz8LNn</a>

    Taylor Kyles @tkyles39

    I like Mac Jones. I have zero doubt he works his ass off and would do anything for his teammates.<br><br>But at least one, and usually multiple turnover-worthy plays a game is ridiculous. Struggling to do the bare minimum this season.

    theScore @theScore

    How Patriots fans look at Mac Jones. 🚮<a href="https://t.co/oV5SVgByXX">pic.twitter.com/oV5SVgByXX</a>

    Jake Smith @Jakesmith1844

    Dad, tell me about the Mac Jones Era<br> <a href="https://t.co/ulnkTK927k">pic.twitter.com/ulnkTK927k</a>

    The Patriots rushed for an impressive 167 yards as a team and their defense was largely excellent, holding an explosive Colts offense to just 264 total yards.

    Because of that, Jones was the scapegoat for New England's loss, and it is difficult to argue with the notion that he was largely to blame.

    Jones now leads the NFL in interceptions with 10, and his pick on Sunday was arguably the worst he has ever thrown due to how open Gesicki was and the fact that it occurred during a pivotal moment.

    Now, the Patriots are just 2-8 on the year, and they are trending toward their worst record since 2000 when they went 5-11 in Bill Belichick's first season as head coach.

    New England has a bye next week, and Belichick figures to use the time off to decide whether to start Jones or Zappe in Week 12 against the New York Giants.

    At this point, it would perhaps behoove the Patriots to lose with regularity down the stretch in order to improve their chances to landing a top quarterback like USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL draft.

    As for the Colts, they continue to defy expectations with a 5-5 record, keeping them in the AFC playoff hunt.