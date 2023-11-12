Cavs' Donovan Mitchell: Warriors' Draymond Green 'Pushed Me, so I Pushed Him Back'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell explained his run-in with Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green during the third quarter of the Cavs' 118-110 win on Saturday.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Mitchell said: "He pushed me, so I pushed him back."

The sequence of events started with Green picking Mitchell's pocket for a steal and drawing a foul in the process. After a missed shot by the Warriors, Green bumped Mitchell from behind in transition, nearly knocking him into the first row.

When Green brought the ball up the court on the next possession, Mitchell swiped at the ball and pushed Mitchell, prompting a foul call.

That allowed the referees to check video of the previous possession, and when it was found that Green had pushed Mitchell, Draymond was assessed his second technical foul of the game and ejected.

Mitchell indicated that he knew the referees would have to check the previous play and possibly toss Green if he fouled Draymond, saying: "Simple tit for tat. Nothing outside of that. I just knew they had to look at that previous play. Gotta know the rulebook a little bit."

