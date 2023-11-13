5 Wild NBA Trade Ideas That Could Actually Work

3 of 5

The Deal: Zach LaVine for RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick

With a treasure trove of future assets and multiple movable contracts, the New York Knicks have looked like one of the league's top star-hunters for years.

They were in the mix for Donovan Mitchell during the 2022 offseason. When Joel Embiid trade rumors crept up this past summer, the Knicks found their way to that rumor mill, too.

But either one of those acquisitions would've cost New York most of its picks and prospects. LaVine, on the other hand, probably wouldn't.

It's already clear Evan Fournier isn't part of the team's plans. He wasn't in the rotation last season, and he's yet to play a minute in 2023-24. While there might still be some untapped potential for RJ Barrett, it's starting to feel him developing into the player LaVine is now would be a long shot, at best (and Barrett isn't good at long shots).

Over the course of his career, Barrett has been one of the game's least efficient scorers, and the Knicks have been better when he's off the floor.

Replacing him with LaVine's explosive scoring ability and outside shooting would open up the floor for the slashing of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle and increase the team's chances of winning a second-round series.

For Chicago, this obviously fits with the rebuilding strategy laid out in the previous slide. The Bulls need an entirely new start, and getting multiple picks for DeRozan and LaVine would provide a good foundation for the rebuild.