Bills Rumors: Ken Dorsey Not Expected to Be Fired as OC amid 5-4 Start to Season

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills reportedly have a "genuine belief and confidence" in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who has come under fire recently amid the team's struggles.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini provided the report, first mentioning a similar situation with the Bills and ex-OC Brian Daboll in 2021 before fast-forwarding to today.

"When I was with ESPN, the Bills were one of the main teams I was assigned to cover, and this all feels very familiar. In 2021, fans were calling for the firing of then-play caller Brian Daboll after the Bills only scored six points against Jacksonville. They went on to reach the AFC divisional round, and Daboll went on to become the New York Giants head coach and AP Coach of the Year in his first season.

"In this situation, there is genuine belief and confidence in Dorsey, so I don't expect any changes..."

The Bills are one of the most perplexing teams in football. They are fifth in scoring and fifth in fewest points allowed. The Bills' 80-point differential is also second in football, but they sport a modest 5-4 record.

Buffalo could easily be 3-6, too, if not for last-second defensive stands against the New York Giants (on the goal line) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via a Hail Mary) in recent weeks.

As far as Dorsey goes, the Bills have averaged the third-most yards per play (5.9), so on the surface, it would seem like Buffalo's offense is doing well. But turnovers have plagued the team (14, tied for seventh-most in the NFL) and many of those great offensive performances have been concentrated on a few games.

Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle explained the Dorsey criticism in detail:

"Dorsey has had a target on his back because the Bills' offense has lacked precision and explosiveness for six of the nine games and more than anything, those struggles have led to four defeats, already one more than the Bills had in all of 2022.

"In the losses to the Jets, Jaguars, Patriots and Bengals the Bills have averaged 20 points per game. In the wins over the Raiders, Commanders, Dolphins, Giants and Buccaneers, they have averaged 32.2 points but really, the bulk of that came in those first three wins."

Dorsey, who was the team's quarterbacks coach before getting the OC promotion, has received votes of confidence from both head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen of late.

Buffalo is back at it on Monday evening when it hosts the Denver Broncos.