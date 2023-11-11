Raiders' Josh Jacobs Tells NFL 'Chill with the BS' After Unnecessary Roughness Fine

Raiders' Josh Jacobs Tells NFL 'Chill with the BS' After Unnecessary Roughness FineNovember 11, 2023
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was unhappy with the NFL after he received an unnecessary roughness fine, telling the league to "chill with the BS" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Jacobs was fined $21,855 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact during the Raiders' 30-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 9. He did not get called for a penalty on the play during the game.
