    Raiders' Josh Jacobs Tells NFL 'Chill with the BS' After Unnecessary Roughness Fine

    zach bacharContributor INovember 11, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 05: Running back Josh Jacobs #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was unhappy with the NFL after he received an unnecessary roughness fine, telling the league to "chill with the BS" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Josh Jacobs @iAM_JoshJacobs

    Jacobs was fined $21,855 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact during the Raiders' 30-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 9. He did not get called for a penalty on the play during the game.

