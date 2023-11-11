49ers Rumors: Trent Williams Not 'Slam Dunk' to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Jaguars

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers left tackle and 10-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams is listed as questionable for his team's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and he's not a "slam dunk" to play after missing the last two games with a right ankle injury.

"The 49ers will make a decision on left tackle Trent Williams (questionable, ankle) close to Sunday," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

"He's still experiencing discomfort, so he's not a slam dunk to play -- but will try to push through against the Jaguars."

Williams didn't practice Wednesday but logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday.

As David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone noted, Williams' injury was initially classified as a low-ankle sprain. However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted to reporters in a Nov. 8 chat that there's more to the injury.

"Yeah, I think obviously there is. I mean, he's got a lot of history in there with stuff. It didn't show up as a high or anything like that, but when you've had that over your career, there's a number of things that, with how it's taken longer than expected to heal, it's more than a low."

Williams suffered the injury during the first quarter of the 49ers' 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 15. He briefly left but returned and finished the game.

The 49ers have notably not fared nearly as well without a healthy (or active) Williams, losing those three matchups after winning their first five.

If Williams can't go, then the 49ers will turn to Jaylon Moore to protect quarterback Brock Purdy's blindside. The third-year pro out of Western Michigan has started the last two games in Williams' absence.