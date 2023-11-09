LeBron James Family Foundation to Open Museum Dedicated to Lakers Star's Career

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

LeBron James will go down as one of the best players in NBA history, and the Los Angeles Lakers star already has plans to honor his legacy.

The LeBron James Family Foundation will open a museum dedicated to James' career at House Three Thirty in Akron, Ohio, on Nov. 25, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. The museum will be called LeBron James' Home Court.

"LeBron James' Home Court is a multimedia storytelling experience that offers a look at LeBron's life with never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy and beyond," the event's website says.

"Located inside the LeBron James Family Foundation's House Three Thirty venue, all proceeds from ticket sales will go back into the community through House Three Thirty's innovative job training model that employs I PROMISE students, parents, educators and family members."

The museum begins with a look into James' childhood apartment and continues into the Fab Five years with a recreation of the St. Vincent—St. Mary's LeBron James Arena, which includes the original backboard James played on during his time in high school, per Danielle Langenfeld of Fox 8 News.

Museum goers will also be taken through the 2003 NBA draft in which James was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Additionally, the museum will include a look into his NBA title runs with the Cavaliers, Lakers and Miami Heat and gold meal Olympic runs.

A gallery in the museum will display fan art James has received, in addition to game-worn shoes, family photos and other memorabilia.

James said in a press release, per Langenfeld:

"My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me. I've been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out. I'm so proud that place is House Three Thirty, a space my Foundation created to serve my I Promise families and the entire community."

After launching the I PROMISE School, Program and Institute, the LeBron James Family Foundation introduced House Three Thirty in 2020. It is "an innovative, multi-use facility filled with resources for and by I PROMISE families that we believe will change the entire trajectory of our community," according to the foundation's website.



James, a native of Akron, has continued to give back to his local community since bursting into the NBA as a 19-year-old rookie in 2003.

The 38-year-old is widely considered one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, and he's often included in the greatest of all time debate alongside Michael Jordan.

James entered his 21st NBA season in 2023-24 having won four NBA titles, four MVP awards, the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year award, 2007-08 scoring title and four Finals MVPs. He's also a 19-time All-Star, among other accolades.

Additionally, the Ohio native is still competing at a high level. Through eight games this season, he's averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep.