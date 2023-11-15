Preview and Predictions for MLB's Loaded Free-Agent Starting Pitching Market

3 of 8

The five pitchers in the top two tiers will each get their own section, but we wanted to also venture some guesses at that next quintet of noteworthy arms on the move.

Sonny Gray, RHP, Minnesota Twins

184.0 IP, 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 9.0 K/9

At 34 years old, Gray is hitting free agency for the first time in his 11-season career. And he does so after a spectacular campaign, likely to result in his second top-three Cy Young finish and his first since 2015. Because there are already more than 1,500 innings' worth of mileage on his pitching arm, a fully guaranteed three-year (or more) deal maybe isn't happening here. But he should fetch one of the highest salaries of this year's class on a short-term contract.

Gray Prediction: Two years, $50 million (with a club option for a third year) with the Philadelphia Phillies

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, Detroit Tigers

152.2 IP, 3.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8.4 K/9

Rodriguez could have stayed in Detroit for another three years and $49 million, but he is destined for a larger payday after a great run through 2023. In 11 of his 26 starts, he went at least six innings and allowed either zero or one earned run. He has now made 55 such starts in what has to be one of the better pitching careers to have not yet produced an All-Star Game invitation. If he's able to stay healthy, he might be the best "bang for their buck" pitcher in this year's free-agent class.

Rodriguez Prediction: Four years, $76 million with the Baltimore Orioles

Lucas Giolito, RHP, White Sox / Angels / Guardians

184.1 IP, 4.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 10.0 K/9

Traded once and waived once, Giolito took the mound for just about every disappointing American League team in 2023. He's young enough (29) that he could reasonably get a long-term deal. But after two straight subpar seasons, it's likely he'll follow Carlos Rodón's blueprint from two offseasons ago, looking for a two-year deal in the $40 million range in which he can opt out of the second year if he's able to reestablish his greatness in 2024. He may even follow in Rodón's footsteps to San Francisco.

Giolito Prediction: Two years, $42 million with the San Francisco Giants

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Chicago Cubs

136.2 IP, 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 7.8 K/9

Given the combination of injuries and poor performance in the second half of 2023, it's a little surprising that Stroman didn't just take the $21 million player option to stay with the Cubs. At 32 years old, though, he might feel like it's now or never for a long-term contract. And given how impressive he was in the first half of this past season, he just might get a repeat of the three-year, $71 million deal he signed two years ago.

Stroman Prediction: Three years, $60 million with the Minnesota Twins

Shōta Imanaga, LHP, Yokohama BayStars

159.0 IP, 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 10.6 K/9

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the marquee pitcher coming over from Nippon Professional Baseball, but Imanaga could be quite the consolation prize. The 30-year-old southpaw averaged nearly eight strikeouts per walk in 2023 and should be a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter in the majors.