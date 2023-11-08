Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Had 'Awful' 2023 Season; 'We Accomplished Nothing'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner admitted that his team, which struggled to an 82-80 record en route to a fourth-place finish in the American League East, had a "bad year" during a chat with reporters on Tuesday.

"It was awful. We accomplished nothing," Steinbrenner said, per Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com. "The fans didn't get anywhere close to what they deserve."

The Yankees' winning percentage was their lowest since 1992, the last time the team posted a losing record. New York notably struggled at the plate, hitting just .227, the second-lowest mark in the American League.

The 2023 Yankees may have accomplished "nothing," in Steinbrenner's eyes, although it hasn't led to any significant changes. Of note, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone will return to the team.

Steinbrenner has referenced that changes are forthcoming, though, most notably during public comments made at Sportico's "Invest in Sports" conference last month.

However, when pressed about specifics during his chat with reporters at the Yankees' player development complex in Tampa, Steinbrenner declined to discuss details.

"I'm not trying to be difficult," Steinbrenner said (h/t Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic). "These were private meetings, and they need to stay that way, or else we're going to have a more difficult time getting things done."

He also added: "There's going to be some big changes. There's going to be changes some people might not consider significant, but (Aaron) Judge and I may because we're doing this every day."

Judge, the 2022 American League MVP and team captain, called for changes at the end of the 2023 season, specifically in terms of numbers.

"We get a lot of numbers, but I think we might be looking at the wrong ones and maybe should value some other ones that some people might see as having no value," Judge said (h/t Kirschner and Kuty). "But when you're playing 162 games, you've got to grind, and you've got to play through things. I think there are certain things you can't put a number on."

Ultimately, the most important numbers are wins and losses, and the Yankees simply haven't done well enough in that department since winning the World Series in 2009.