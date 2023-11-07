Yankees' Brian Cashman Fires Back at Critics: 'I Think We're Pretty F--king Good'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman launched a spirited defense of those who work within the organization, saying his group is "pretty f--king good" right now.

The Yankees just struggled to finish above .500 and missed the playoffs by seven games, so naturally, the team's process and personnel have been questioned.

Cashman fired back at those critics during a chat with reporters at the annual MLB general managers meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday.

He notably defended his deals for slugger Joey Gallo and starting pitcher Sonny Gray, neither of whom fared well in New York before being moved elsewhere.

Cashman also took umbrage with the notion that analytics drives the Yankees' organization and process.

Despite ranking at or near the top of the league's yearly payrolls on a consistent basis, the Yankees' 2009 World Series championship marks the only time the team has been to the Fall Classic over the past 22 seasons.

The Yankees have posted a winning record each year since 1993, but New York's 82-80 standing in 2023 marks its lowest winning percentage during that three-decade span.

Cashman told reporters that other teams have routinely sought permission to poach members in the organization, and he cited the New York Mets recently hiring ex-Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager.

That may be so, but the Yankees simply haven't performed to their own championship standards in many years. In the meantime, other rival organizations have passed them at various times. The Houston Astros have outclassed them in recent seasons, and the rival Boston Red Sox have won two World Series since 2013.

Now the division rival Baltimore Orioles, winners of 100 games and owners of perhaps the best young talent pool in all of baseball, look like they'll be a perennial playoff contender for years. The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers, who won the Fall Classic despite injuries to key players, should be hanging around as well.

New York does have young talent to build around (e.g. Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez) and two superstars who carry the team (Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole), but the Yankees simply aren't good enough at this point, and it's fair to wonder when they'll be good enough again, especially given the team's stark regression from 2022 to 2023 (99 wins to 82).