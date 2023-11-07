Raiders Rumors: 'It's Been a Big-Time Party All Week' After Josh McDaniels' Firing

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders' locker room has been enjoyable after former head coach Josh McDaniels was fired, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

"It's been a big-time party all week," Tafur said in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

The Raiders defeated the New York Giants on Sunday, scoring a season-high 30 points under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. It was the team's first game without McDaniels after he was fired the day after Las Vegas' loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

Raiders players were smoking cigars after the victory, paying close attention to Pierce's rousing post-game speech.

"They're putting a mini hoop in the locker room, you've got guys wrestling in there after and having fun," said Tafur. "So, it's been very clear what they felt about the last regime."

Two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Maxx Crosby endorsed the easygoing locker room environment that Pierce has created in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"We already got corn hole, so we have quite the amount of extracurricular activities in there," Crosby said. "We got Super Smash Bros, guys got the whole setup there. So yeah, we're having fun."