2023 1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

30 of 31

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As a Georgia Bulldog, Nolan Smith was an every-down sack-artist tasked with blowing up offensive game plans. In Philadelphia, he's been just another name within a loaded positional group through nine games.

It's not to say Smith was the wrong pick near the tail of the first round with such a limited sample size, but the most snaps he's accrued in a single game has been just nine.

Now, Philadelphia had the luxury of drafting 'BPA' (best player available) considering its limited roster holes, but another piece along the offensive line or a talent like safety/nickel Brian Branch could have presented a higher return on investment thus far.

Smith had no choice in where he'd be drafted, but we can only grade him on what he's done with his limited number of snaps.

Furthermore, this grade could look drastically different in a year with both Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett set to enter free agency. His snaps will come.