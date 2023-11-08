2023 1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason MarkNovember 8, 2023
2023 1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark
Nine weeks into the 2023 NFL season, some rookies already look like soon-to-be stars. Not every first-round pick has gotten off to a hot start, though.
There was plenty of value to be found in later rounds as well. Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Miami Dolphins running back De'Vone Achane look like long-term keepers for their respective teams, and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has come on in recent weeks as well.
Here, we're focused on the first-rounders. While injuries have already knocked out Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez for the season, other first-round rookies have a chance to continue making an impact on their respective teams this year.
Let's evaluate how each first-round pick has fared thus far.
1. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers won't be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future, but quarterback Bryce Young has shown flashes of being their long-term answer under center. However, the way in which second overall pick C.J. Stroud has operated in Houston has some thinking otherwise.
Young had only two touchdowns and two interceptions across the first three games of his career, but it's important to remember how player development works, especially under center. It takes time, and every environment and scheme is unique.
With limited weapons in place, Young has begun to play game manager, often dinking and dunking his way to scoring drives.
Operating behind a leaky offensive line hasn't made things easy, but the former Heisman Trophy winner has shown the poise, accuracy and improvement from week to week that should lead to better numbers when his surroundings improve.
However, he'll have to cut down on his turnover-worthy plays to not only survive, but thrive at the NFL level. He had two ugly pick-sixes against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.
Grade: C
2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud is far and away the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at the midway point of the season. Not only does he sit atop all major passing categories among rookies, but he's third leaguewide in passing yards per game (283.8) and is tied for seventh in touchdown passes (14).
Stroud has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in five of his eight starts and broke a single-game rookie record for passing yards (470) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. He has the Houston Texans battling for not only a wild-card spot, but nipping at the heels of the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.
The leader of a youth-infused offense, Stroud has been sensational through the first two months of his NFL career. The only question is whether he can keep it up.
Grade: A+
3. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr. has only two sacks in eight games, but that doesn't tell his full story.
A game-wrecker during his time at Alabama, Anderson has faced consistent double-teams early on his career, which is the ultimate sign of respect from opposing offenses. It hasn't hampered him too much, however, as he ranks second among rookie edge-rushers in pressures (28), per Pro Football Focus, and is a focal point of offensive lines on every snap.
Questions arose on draft night when Houston traded the No. 12 and No. 33 picks in 2023, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder to take Anderson, but skeptics have since been quieted.
A blend of size, speed and finesse, Anderson has been as advertised as one of the most refined pass-rushers to enter the league in some time.
Grade: A
4. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson was the most electric athlete in the 2023 NFL draft class, but an AC joint injury ended his rookie season prematurely.
Richardson had four combined touchdowns across his first two starts, but both of them ended due to injuries. In the season opener, he passed for a touchdown and rushed for another, but he injured his knee in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. A week later, he scored two touchdowns before leaving in the first half with a concussion.
Fast-forward three weeks, and Richardson failed to make it out of the first half against the Tennessee Titans before injuring his throwing shoulder.
Although four starts is a small sample size, Richardson flashed his ability in multiple facets that will only improve in due time. However, he has to improve at taking care of his body when creating outside of structure.
Richardson has the talent to become one of the league's best quarterbacks, but protecting himself in 2024 and the years to come should be his top priority.
Grade: B-
5. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks
"Intelligent violence" are the two words that come to mind when you hear Devon Witherspoon's name.
Despite missing Week 1, Witherspoon has been fantastic since entering the fray in a talented Seattle Seahawks secondary. A sticky man corner with the instincts to dominate a third of the field in zone coverage, he's also been elite when asked to stick his face in the mud in the run game.
Witherspoon was the first corner off the board in an overwhelmingly deep positional group. He and 2022 fifth-round pick Riq Woolen make up one of the NFL's youngest, most dominant corner tandems.
Through seven games, Witherspoon has allowed only 28 receptions on 51 targets (54.9 completion percentage) with a physicality matched by few cornerbacks in the NFL.
Grade: A
6. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Arizona Cardinals
Life at offensive tackle isn't easy in the NFL, especially when you're changing sides from where you played in college.
Paris Johnson Jr. logged 827 snaps at left tackle compared to just seven at right tackle during his time at Ohio State, according to Pro Football Focus. But he's done a fine job on the right side for the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals.
Aside from a Week 7 barrage of pressures allowed against the Los Angeles Rams, Johnson has remained consistent and has seemingly fine-tuned the technical deficiencies that NFL personnel questioned during his predraft process.
Johnson has been penalized the second-most times of any lineman in the league. However, that's all fixable, and he otherwise looks to be a mainstay at tackle for the foreseeable future in the desert.
Grade: B
7. Tyree Wilson, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Wilson looked like the final piece to a three-headed pass-rushing monster alongside Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. But when the Raiders released Jones earlier this season, Wilson's snap count began to soar.
That initially seemed like a positive. The Las Vegas Raiders didn't spend the No. 7 overall pick on the Texas Tech product to have him stand on the sideline. More reps theoretically should help expedite his development process.
However, his production has yet to take off. Wilson has totaled as many penalties against (two) as sacks through two months, and he has only seven pressures on 146 pass-rushing snaps, per PFF.
Wilson is a bull in a china shop at times, but he needs to become more nuanced as a pass-rusher. Although he was able to overwhelm collegiate tackles with his length and power, it isn't easy to do so in the NFL.
By no means is Wilson unplayable, nor should Las Vegas give up on him at 5-tech, but he has to be better in all facets.
Grade: D
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons came under fire for spending a top-10 pick on Bijan Robinson, as teams have shied away from spending premium draft capital on running backs in recent years. Robinson's workload in recent weeks is only raising more questions about that decision.
The Falcons are largely splitting carries between Robinson (103) and second-year tailback Tyler Allgeier (116). While Allgeier was a good story last fall and is an NFL talent in his own right, Robinson is by far the more talented of the two.
This isn't to say that Robinson hasn't opportunities to produce. He just deserves more.
After drawing 22 targets across the first four games of the year, Robinson has only seven catches since Week 6. One-man backfields are largely a thing of the past, but Robinson's unique skill set makes him one of the few running backs capable of shouldering that type of a workload.
Robinson's numbers don't pop off the page with three total touchdowns thus far, but he's shown flashes that showcase his elite athleticism and versatility. He just needs the football.
Grade: B+
9. Jalen Carter, DL, Philadelphia Eagles
Depending on who you talked to during the predraft process, Jalen Carter was arguably the top talent in the 2023 NFL draft class.
The menacing defensive lineman who can win from a variety of alignments is currently the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He recorded multiple pressures in six of his first seven games, per PFF.
Carter's ability to dominate matchups has turned him into a focal point of offensive lines week in and week out. No other rookie 1- or 3-technique is within the same stratosphere in affecting the quarterback through eight games.
A gap-clogger in the run game who can pin his ears back and rip through even the most technically sound linemen in the game, he's been a home run addition by Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
Grade: A
10. Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears
Darnell Wright has been a mainstay at right tackle for the Chicago Bears since the opening snap in Week 1. He was an addition for both now and the future for the Bears.
Added to shore up a leaky offensive line from years past, he's had flashes of excellence all campaign long. He has allowed five sacks, per PFF, which he'll need to improve upon. But he's showcased all of the boxes he checked for scouts (power, length and athleticism) out of Tennessee.
Wright has taken his game up a notch over the past month. He's allowed only one sack in his last 146 pass-protection reps, per PFF, while displaying clean footwork and an immovable anchor.
He's also been a heck of a puller on outside zone and has shown the knack to quickly erase second- and third-level defenders in space.
Grade: B
11. Peter Skoronski, OL, Tennessee Titans
An offensive tackle during his days at Northwestern, Peter Skoronski has, by far, been Tennessee's best offensive lineman with 315 snaps at left guard.
While some will say it is not a hard distinction to earn considering the lack of talent along the Titans' front five, Skoronski has showcased his ability to win the leverage battle and displace all types of skill sets in five starts.
An emergency appendectomy saw him miss Weeks 2-4, but when he's been healthy, he's been excellent. With zero penalties against and just one sack allowed, Skoronski has paved the way for two of Tennessee's five non-end-around rushing touchdowns through eight games.
Drafting offensive linemen is never sexy, but players like Skoronski will help Tennessee win games for the next decade.
Grade: B
12. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Monday Night Football in Week 8 saw the Detroit Lions take the tarp off their Ferrari in the form of first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs.
While Detroit has opted to feature David Montgomery when healthy, Gibbs showcased why he was so highly touted in the predraft process. He had 26 carries for 152 yards and hauled in five passes for 37 more against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has now made trips to the end zone in back-to-back games.
An explosive three-down weapon with the ability to take it the distance, Gibbs was drafted in the first round for a reason. While his lack of touches in comparison to draft slot opened eyes early in the year, he's been as advertised when the ball is in his hands.
Grade: B+
13. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Green Bay Packers
Inconsistent playing time has hurt Lukas Van Ness' ability to get in a rhythm.
His production simply hasn't been there. An ideal fit in the hybrid fronts that Green Bay deploys, Van Ness has recorded just two pressures since Week 1 and is someone who remains a rotational 'DPR' (designated pass-rusher) on long down-and-distances.
Through nine weeks, expectations have not been met by the No. 13 overall pick.
Grade: D
14. Broderick Jones, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Drafted to protect Kenny Pickett's blind side for years to come, the early portions of 2023 has seen Broderick Jones earn starts on the either side of the line of scrimmage.
Although the former Georgia Bulldog worked on the right side in practice when Chukwuma Okorafor remained in concussion protocol, his 1,358 snaps in school, in training camp and first four games as a pro came on the left side.
While he's primarily worked as a backup with just two starts in nine weeks, he's been excellent in the 190 snaps that he's been on the football field. A talent whose elite athleticism and mirroring ability had evaluators drooling over the chance to draft him, the future looks bright for Jones in Pittsburgh. The only knock I have is the limited snap count considering his draft slot.
Grade: B-
15. Will McDonald IV, Edge, New York Jets
74 snaps in nine weeks. That's been the extent of Will McDonald IV's workload through two months of the campaign.
Drafted to be a twitched-up, uber-flexible sack-artist within a talented Jets defense, it's been everything but for the former Iowa State standout.
Conversations predraft were of the expectation to hear his name called on Day 2, but No. 15 overall seemed rich then, and even more so now. His first career half sack and a forced fumble in Week 9 was a step forward, but he's amassed just three pressures on 47 pass-rushing opportunities and has often been bullied by more physical offensive linemen early in the season.
McDonald has a long way to go to prove worthy of a mid-Day 1 selection as time wears on.
Grade: D
16. Emmanuel Forbes Jr., CB, Washington Commanders
Week 9 against the New England Patriots was everything Washington brass hoped to see from Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Forbes was the 2023 class' most instinctive secondary defender (14 INTs in three years), but the first two months of the season weren't kind to the Mississippi State product. He was benched after allowing 401 yards as the primary cover man through five weeks.
After a three-week stretch of games (Weeks 6-8) that saw Forbes amass just 10 total defensive snaps, he played 48 snaps on Sunday and totaled three tackles and two passes defensed.
While his lack of success can be blamed on individual performance, an increased rate of man coverage with zero safety help placed Forbes in an inopportune position. A primary Cover 3 corner in college, he'll play with more confidence in zone coverage with help over the top, which will allow him to showcase his first-round talent.
Consistency on the outside is warranted. Considering the success from corners Devon Witherspoon (No. 5) and the player that heard his name called right after Forbes on draft night, his play has to ratchet up multiple levels for his grade to improve.
Grade: D+
17. Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots
The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, it's a shame we won't see Christian Gonzalez back in action until 2024.
Although a torn labrum ended his season early, Gonzalez was sensational in his four starts for New England.
A man/zone versatile corner with the speed, length and coverage ability to shut down a third of the field, he has the potential to become one of the league's best in short fashion.
The top corner for many evaluators in the predraft process, Gonzalez exceeded all expectations in his short time in action and should only continue to thrive when he suits up again next September. He allowed 16 catches (24 targets) with one interception and two pass breakups in 127 coverage snaps.
Grade: A
18. Jack Campbell, LB, Detroit Lions
A throwback type of MIKE linebacker, Detroit threw positional value to the side when drafting Jack Campbell on Day 1.
If you can play, you'll find a home with Dan Campbell's Lions, and the former Iowa standout has done a nice job on early downs through eight games.
His instincts pop off the screen, and zero missed tackles on 32 opportunities will make any coach happy.
He's been picked on a little bit in coverage the last few weeks, but it's a facet of his game that will only improve, as he wasn't asked to work a ton in man at the collegiate level.
Grade: B
19. Calijah Kancey, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A nagging calf injury made it tough for Calijah Kancey to find snaps early in the season, but the Pittsburgh product has showcased his explosiveness the last few weeks.
A talent that drew comparisons to Aaron Donald due to his size, speed, sack production and, of course, his alma mater, Kancey has totaled multiple pressures in all but one game.
With snaps primarily coming at the 4i spot (head up on the offensive tackle), Kancey's ability to work by opposing linemen has been on display in each of his five starts. A unique athlete that blew away the NFL combine after running 4.67 in the 40 at 281 pounds, his get-off at the line of scrimmage is matched by few at the game's highest level.
He's made a fantastic pairing alongside Vita Vea and should only continue to improve should he remain off the shelf.
Grade: B
20. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
It's tough sledding to find targets within the Seattle offense, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba has carved out a nice role for himself through eight games.
Sixth among rookie wideouts in targets (41) and receptions (29), the Ohio State product has reached the end zone twice in the last three weeks. Often the third option in the progression for quarterback Geno Smith behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Smith-Njigba's ability to live within the intermediate areas puts safeties in a bind.
While his dynamic ability after the catch shown in college has yet to make its way to the NFL, his volume continues to increase. He will remain a focal point in the offense as the Seahawks eye their second consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Grade: B
21. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Even with Mike Williams on the shelf for the rest of the campaign, it's been a whole lot of nothing from Quentin Johnston through seven games.
Currently tied for 13th among rookies in targets (23) and catches (14), he remains a non-factor despite the snaps being a non-issue. Having shown the ability to overpower smaller, less physical corners in the past, the 6'3" receiver has hauled in just one of his six contested-catch opportunities from quarterback Justin Herbert, per PFF.
Teammate Keenan Allen can, at times, be enough as a one-man show in the passing game, but for the Chargers to make a deep playoff run this fall, Johnston has to quickly learn how to separate at a variety of depths.
Just 128 yards in eight weeks won't cut it as a Day 1 pick.
Grade: D-
22. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
A sensational playmaker at a variety of depths, Zay Flowers has exceeded all expectations in year one.
Baltimore's leader in targets (60), receptions (45) and second to only tight end Mark Andrews in yards (472), he's been fantastic.
You'd like to see his touchdown total increase (1) as the weeks churn on, but as the targets continue to come, Flowers has shown the ability to take advantage of every look he gets.
Grade: A
23. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
First among all rookies in receiving touchdowns (7) and second in yards (533), Jordan Addison has kicked into another gear the last five weeks.
He's scored in all but one game, hauled in 28 of his 37 targets and totaled 348 yards receiving since Minnesota's Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers. He's been outstanding all campaign, with his 123-yard, two-TD performance against the 49ers being a highlight.
Addison has continued to show up and produce for a team that's operated without the services of Justin Jefferson for weeks and recently lost Kirk Cousins for the season.
Grade: A+
24. Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants
The first six weeks of the season in comparison to the last three has showcased two versions of Deonte Banks.
The first month-and-a-half of the campaign showcased a defender that was nearly unbeatable. Just 13 catches allowed on 25 targets headlined his success. His blend of size and man-coverage ability remained evident week to week.
His last trio of starts have been a battle, however, allowing 296 yards combined as the primary man in coverage. While he hasn't given up a touchdown since Week 4, lack of discipline and swaying from his technique has seen him get beat frequently over the last month.
Banks' skill set meshes seamlessly with what aggressive coordinator Wink Martindale wants, but ironing out the small details in his technique that have lacked the last few weeks will allow him to get back to the form we saw early in the season.
All in all, Banks has been excellent and has shown the ability to impact games in a variety of ways in his nine starts.
Grade: B
25. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
It took quarterback Josh Allen more than a month to feed him, but Dalton Kincaid has shown why the industry was so high on his game out of Utah the last few weeks.
After totaling just 17 catches for 118 yards in his first five games, Kincaid has become a major focal point for Buffalo the last trio of games played. He's had 23 receptions for 221 yards and his first career touchdown.
A smooth-moving flex weapon that forces mismatches within opposing defenses, he'll continue to be fed the football as long as he's healthy.
Grade: B
26. Mazi Smith, DL, Dallas Cowboys
An athletic marvel at his size (6'3", 337 pounds), Mazi Smith hasn't gotten many snaps so far.
His snap count has gone above 20 just once in eight appearances, which is partially due to Dallas having a loaded defensive line. While he could evolve into a true three-down defensive tackle with time, he's primarily been pigeonholed to a pass-rushing role on long down-and-distances. However, one pressure in 64 opportunities to rush the passer won't sway defensive coordinator Dan Quinn into allotting more snaps.
Again, it's a tough rotation to crack in Dallas, but expectations were to produce in bunches in whatever role Quinn assigned.
Grade: D
27. Anton Harrison, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars
Anton Harrison got off to a bad start, allowing three sacks in his first two starts. But as it usually does, more playing time has seen him settle in nicely.
A fluid mover whose ability in pass pro trumped that of his knack for displacing defenders in the run game out of Oklahoma, Harrison has consistently improved this fall. He's allowed just two sacks in his last six starts and has allowed one or fewer pressures in 50 percent of his starts in 2023.
Harrison has been a healthy return on investment early on for Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke.
Grade: B
28. Myles Murphy, Edge, Cincinnati Bengals
Myles Murphy has rarely seen the field, with just 27 snaps over the last month.
Expected to pair nicely with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, Murphy has totaled only five pressures all season, per PFF.
With the versatility to line up inside and outside, he can win with both speed and power, but the flashes have not been there yet.
Coming off his first game with multiple pressures, Murphy has something to build on. But until he earns more opportunities, his grade will suffer.
Grade: D-
29. Bryan Bresee, DL, New Orleans Saints
Snaps from a variety of alignments (1/3/5 technique) has seen Bryan Bresee get off to a nice start in his NFL career.
A menacing interior defender out of Clemson, he's not only been a sound run defender, but he has consistently shown the ability to push the pocket with a pressure in all but one game.
New Orleans' picks on front-four defenders in years past haven't succeeded with failed first-round selections Payton Turner and Marcus Davenport, but Bresee looks to be a hit.
His ability to wreak havoc on an offensive line is a major positive this early in his career.
Grade: B+
30. Nolan Smith, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
As a Georgia Bulldog, Nolan Smith was an every-down sack-artist tasked with blowing up offensive game plans. In Philadelphia, he's been just another name within a loaded positional group through nine games.
It's not to say Smith was the wrong pick near the tail of the first round with such a limited sample size, but the most snaps he's accrued in a single game has been just nine.
Now, Philadelphia had the luxury of drafting 'BPA' (best player available) considering its limited roster holes, but another piece along the offensive line or a talent like safety/nickel Brian Branch could have presented a higher return on investment thus far.
Smith had no choice in where he'd be drafted, but we can only grade him on what he's done with his limited number of snaps.
Furthermore, this grade could look drastically different in a year with both Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett set to enter free agency. His snaps will come.
Grade: D
31. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas City Chiefs
Currently 17th on the team in total defensive snaps accrued, Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been deployed as a third-down pocket pusher and nothing more.
While his weekly snap count hovered around 20 during the early portions of the season, he's amassed five, 10, nine and four total snaps over his last month of games.
The Chiefs look to be playing the long game when it comes to his development, but it's not like they have a number of starters popping or quality depth to pull from at the edge spot. His lack of snaps could be concerning moving forward.
Grade: D
Ryan Fowler covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on X @_RyanFowler_.