NFL Fans Troll Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa as Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat Dolphins

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs came away as 21-14 winners Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but they didn't exactly run through the tape.

Kansas City opened up a 21-point lead and proceeded to watch its offense run aground in the second half. The Dolphins got as far as the Chiefs' 31-yard line as they attempted to tie the game inside the final two minutes. An errant snap on fourth down ended Miami's comeback attempt.

For Tyreek Hill, it wasn't a happy reunion with his old team. Not only did he come out on the losing end, but he was also involved in one of the most pivotal moments of the game. The four-time All-Pro fumbled the ball with 44 seconds left in the first half and watched the Chiefs defense scoop it up and score.

Hill's trash talk, no matter how friendly, came back to bite him a little bit.

While the outcome wasn't as one-sided as it was shaping up to be, it's another defeat for Miami against an opponent with Super Bowl aspirations. The Dolphins did nothing to shed the label they're merely flat-track bullies.

Along with Hill, Tua Tagovailoa received his fair share of criticism after going 21-of-34 for 193 yards and a touchdown.