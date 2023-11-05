NFL Fans Troll Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa as Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat Dolphins

NFL Fans Troll Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa as Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat DolphinsNovember 5, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs came away as 21-14 winners Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but they didn't exactly run through the tape.
Kansas City opened up a 21-point lead and proceeded to watch its offense run aground in the second half. The Dolphins got as far as the Chiefs' 31-yard line as they attempted to tie the game inside the final two minutes. An errant snap on fourth down ended Miami's comeback attempt.
NFL @NFL
A wild snap on 4th down and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> seal the game in Germany ‼️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsKC</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE">https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/XB5XpCxEck">pic.twitter.com/XB5XpCxEck</a>
For Tyreek Hill, it wasn't a happy reunion with his old team. Not only did he come out on the losing end, but he was also involved in one of the most pivotal moments of the game. The four-time All-Pro fumbled the ball with 44 seconds left in the first half and watched the Chiefs defense scoop it up and score.
NFL @NFL
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?<br><br>AN ABSOLUTLEY WILD <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> TOUCHDOWN IN FRANKFURT.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsKC</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE">https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/0NsmitP43O">pic.twitter.com/0NsmitP43O</a>
Hill's trash talk, no matter how friendly, came back to bite him a little bit.
nick wright @getnickwright
The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill for draft picks. They got one first round pick in the trade.<br><br>They used that pick on Trent McDuffie.<br><br>In their first meeting against Tyreek, McDuffie just ripped the ball from Tyreek to blow the game open.<br><br>They also won the Super Bowl in the interim
While the outcome wasn't as one-sided as it was shaping up to be, it's another defeat for Miami against an opponent with Super Bowl aspirations. The Dolphins did nothing to shed the label they're merely flat-track bullies.
Along with Hill, Tua Tagovailoa received his fair share of criticism after going 21-of-34 for 193 yards and a touchdown.
The Dolphins have a bye in Week 10, so they'll have even more time to stew about this result. The coaching staff will want to use the week off to discover the winning formula for when Miami is next matched up against a contender.