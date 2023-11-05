X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Fans Troll Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa as Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat Dolphins

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2023

    FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Trent McDuffie #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
    Alex Grimm/Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs came away as 21-14 winners Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but they didn't exactly run through the tape.

    Kansas City opened up a 21-point lead and proceeded to watch its offense run aground in the second half. The Dolphins got as far as the Chiefs' 31-yard line as they attempted to tie the game inside the final two minutes. An errant snap on fourth down ended Miami's comeback attempt.

    NFL @NFL

    A wild snap on 4th down and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> seal the game in Germany ‼️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsKC</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE">https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/XB5XpCxEck">pic.twitter.com/XB5XpCxEck</a>

    For Tyreek Hill, it wasn't a happy reunion with his old team. Not only did he come out on the losing end, but he was also involved in one of the most pivotal moments of the game. The four-time All-Pro fumbled the ball with 44 seconds left in the first half and watched the Chiefs defense scoop it up and score.

    NFL @NFL

    WHAT JUST HAPPENED?<br><br>AN ABSOLUTLEY WILD <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> TOUCHDOWN IN FRANKFURT.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsKC</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE">https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/0NsmitP43O">pic.twitter.com/0NsmitP43O</a>

    Hill's trash talk, no matter how friendly, came back to bite him a little bit.

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Tyreek Hill wants to point at Andy Reid and yell "you shouldn't have traded me" according to <a href="https://twitter.com/StaceyDales?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StaceyDales</a>.<br><br>Just an fyi for Tyreek: the Chiefs won the Super Bowl immediately after trading him.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill for draft picks. They got one first round pick in the trade.<br><br>They used that pick on Trent McDuffie.<br><br>In their first meeting against Tyreek, McDuffie just ripped the ball from Tyreek to blow the game open.<br><br>They also won the Super Bowl in the interim

    NFL Fans Troll Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa as Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat Dolphins
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rany Jazayerli @jazayerli

    Tyreek Hill was traded for the draft picks that turned into Trent McDuffie. CHIEFS WIN THE TRADE

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    As it turns out, Tyreek Hill made the biggest play of the game.

    Chiefs Kingdom Memes - CKM @kcchiefsmmz

    Tyreek Hill said Tua is the most accurate QB in the NFL <a href="https://t.co/RaHs3hkm2X">pic.twitter.com/RaHs3hkm2X</a>

    Better Off Ned @TheFakeNed

    TYREEK HILL<br>#10<br><br>The 1 is for the number of fumbles he had<br><br>The 0 is for the number of TD's

    While the outcome wasn't as one-sided as it was shaping up to be, it's another defeat for Miami against an opponent with Super Bowl aspirations. The Dolphins did nothing to shed the label they're merely flat-track bullies.

    Along with Hill, Tua Tagovailoa received his fair share of criticism after going 21-of-34 for 193 yards and a touchdown.

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    "TUA WITH CEDRIC WILSON WIDE OP.." <a href="https://t.co/OGlzH05zXc">pic.twitter.com/OGlzH05zXc</a>

    ᵖᵇᵐ🎱 @kgoatyo

    Tua &amp; the dolphins when they play good teams <a href="https://t.co/4LxfwBDo7v">pic.twitter.com/4LxfwBDo7v</a>

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Tua on the final drive <a href="https://t.co/Wklw2GR75Q">pic.twitter.com/Wklw2GR75Q</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Tua seeing his WR wide open down the field: <a href="https://t.co/ajS22SDae3">pic.twitter.com/ajS22SDae3</a>

    Underdog NFL @Underdog__NFL

    Tua Tagovailoa hasn't beaten a team with a winning record in 406 days.<br><br>(It's OK, he still gets Bill Belichick twice a year)

    Jeffery Perkins @JefferyxBball

    Tua trying to sneak into the MVP talk<br> <a href="https://t.co/ooof1qsTeo">pic.twitter.com/ooof1qsTeo</a>

    The Dolphins have a bye in Week 10, so they'll have even more time to stew about this result. The coaching staff will want to use the week off to discover the winning formula for when Miami is next matched up against a contender.