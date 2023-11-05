Mr. Olympia 2023: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2024 Event

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

There is a new Mr. Olympia and his name is Derek Lunsford.

One year after finishing in the runner-up spot, made history by not only winning the Sandow Trophy but by becoming the first bodybuilder to ever win two different divisions.

The 2021 212 winner bested last year's champion, Hadi Choopan, to win this year's competition, swapping finishing positions from 2022.

Where did the other top performers rank and how much were this year's payouts to the winner and his runners-up?

Find out with this recap of the event.

2023 Mr. Olympia Results and Prize Money

Derek Lunsford ($400,000) Hadi Choopan ($150,000) Samson Dauda ($100,000) Brandon Curry ($40,000) Andrew Jacked ($35,000)

The announcement of Lunsford as this year's winner was not without controversy as last year's victor, Choopan, left the stage early upon learning that he would not be repeating as Mr. Olympia.

Be it out of frustration or disappointment, it is a moment that the respected Choopan is going to have to answer for eventually.

It was apparent even in the prejudging round that the competition would likely come down to Lunsford, Choopan, and Samson Dauda and that is exactly what happened, with the latter taking third place in the 2023 event.

It should be of no real surprise to anyone if, a year from now, we are right back here discussing the same three battling for the Sandow Trophy.

Choopan and Lunsford are at the top of their game and barring injury or any other unfortunate development, should be able to find their way back to this stage again. Dauda may be the biggest X-factor.

He moved up three spots from his finish a year ago and looks like a competitor nearing peak form.

Nick Walker missed this year's event and should be back in 2024, but he will return to a field of bodybuilders who were in as good a shape as any three could have expected to have been.