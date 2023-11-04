Carson Beck Impresses CFB Fans With Strong Showing as Georgia Beats Missouri

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It wasn't a pretty win.

But it's one that quarterback Carson Beck and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will take everyday of the week after coming away with a 30-21 win over No. 12 Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

Beck and the Bulldogs' offense struggled for early periods of the game against a fearsome Tigers' pass rush that was living in the backfield. But the junior signal caller managed to make enough second-half adjustments to get into a rhythm and put his team in a position to seal the win.

Beck out dueled Missouri's Brady Cook in front of another sold out crowd in Athens to tune of a 21-of-32 performance for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a pivotal score at the end of the third quarter to tight end Oliver Delp that made it a two-score game.

And the Tigers never managed to crawl all the way back from that deficit.

Beck is still undefeated as a starter for the Bulldogs and Georgia has won 26-consecutive games.

Georgia fans showed some love to their signal caller following the win.

Next up for Beck and Georgia is yet another top 25 matchup against No. 11 Ole Miss, who is coming off a huge win over Texas A&M on Saturday.