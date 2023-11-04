X

    Carson Beck Impresses CFB Fans With Strong Showing as Georgia Beats Missouri

    Francisco RosaNovember 4, 2023

    ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 4: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    It wasn't a pretty win.

    But it's one that quarterback Carson Beck and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will take everyday of the week after coming away with a 30-21 win over No. 12 Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

    Beck and the Bulldogs' offense struggled for early periods of the game against a fearsome Tigers' pass rush that was living in the backfield. But the junior signal caller managed to make enough second-half adjustments to get into a rhythm and put his team in a position to seal the win.

    Beck out dueled Missouri's Brady Cook in front of another sold out crowd in Athens to tune of a 21-of-32 performance for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a pivotal score at the end of the third quarter to tight end Oliver Delp that made it a two-score game.

    And the Tigers never managed to crawl all the way back from that deficit.

    Beck is still undefeated as a starter for the Bulldogs and Georgia has won 26-consecutive games.

    Georgia fans showed some love to their signal caller following the win.

    CBS Sports College Football 🏈 @CBSSportsCFB

    TD Dawgs!<br><br>Beck finds Delp to put <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@georgiafootball</a> up 11 <a href="https://t.co/nYb66sE7IF">pic.twitter.com/nYb66sE7IF</a>

    Nick Baumgardner @nickbaumgardner

    Carson Beck is very smooth. <br><br>So is Oscar Delp. <a href="https://t.co/T1u9anlKTL">pic.twitter.com/T1u9anlKTL</a>

    Wes Blankenship @Wes_nship

    That was Carson Beck's best throw of the day

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Carson Beck, based on his reaction, checked the offense into that screen to Dom Lovett. <br><br>Getting your guys into the right look. <a href="https://t.co/pTDg8QT4IT">pic.twitter.com/pTDg8QT4IT</a>

    Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

    Carson Beck finds Oscar Delp for a 5-yard TD pass and the Bulldogs take a 24-13 lead vs. Missouri.<br><br>Clutch drive from this offense when the Bulldogs needed it.<br><br>Drive featured a great 33-yard pass play from Beck to Ladd McConkey.

    Jeff Schultz @JeffSchultzATL

    Carson Beck in two possessions this half. Both ended in touchdowns. Beck: 5 for 6, 90 yards, TD. <a href="https://t.co/o1ygBau6Bq">https://t.co/o1ygBau6Bq</a>

    Max Toscano @maxtoscano1

    Carson Beck's not gonna need another year at Georgia the way he's going

    Andre Winfield @Andrewinfield__

    Carson Beck is a machine in that pocket. He winning the Heisman next year

    karan @905Kar

    Carson Beck to Ladd McConkey might be the most randomly elite QB to WR connection that I've ever seen

    Cory Brinson @CBrinson47

    That's called, "Throwing with Conviction" by Carson Beck.

    J.C. Shelton @JCShelton_

    Credit should go to Carson Beck there. <br><br>Got the Dawgs in the right play and boom, Kendall Milton TD. <br><br>Hard to believe Georgia loses this game.

    B L A D E ➐ @BladeHalll

    I am a Carson Beck believer

    rare @keepitrare

    Carson beck is himmothy

    Freek Falcon @FreekFalcon

    Carson Beck is 10x better then Kyle McCord <a href="https://t.co/xHkkatNi66">https://t.co/xHkkatNi66</a>

    Next up for Beck and Georgia is yet another top 25 matchup against No. 11 Ole Miss, who is coming off a huge win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

    So, it'll likely be another tough test for the reigning champs at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 11.