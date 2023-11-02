Bills' Jordan Poyer Credits Aaron Rodgers with His Decision to Try Ayahuasca

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer revealed Thursday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' endorsement of the psychedelic drug ayahuasca influenced him to try it.

During an appearance on RG3 and The Ones presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Poyer credited Rodgers with turning him onto ayahuasca, and praised the future Hall of Famer for his open-mindedness (beginning at the 52:50 mark):

"Aaron Rodgers opened me up to plant medicine with ayahuasca. ... I was very curious when he announced it and when he started talking about it on the Pat McAfee Show, and so I started researching it. ...

"I paid attention to him and how he handled the media and how he handled the season throughout that season, and his demeanor and his way of speaking to them. They had a tough season that year, and his way of handling the media and handling the questions, I could see it in his eyes that he knew something that I didn't."

Poyer added that while "a lot of people" think Rodgers is "crazy" or "off the wire," he believes Rodgers was correct in his assessment of ayahuasca and its benefits.

In September 2022, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Christopher Kuhagen of USA Today) and discussed taking ayahuasca and how it benefited him. He also expressed his belief that he would take it again at some point.

Poyer said he and his wife's cousin went to a retreat in Costa Rica in March, which required them to take ayahuasca as part of three different ceremonies, along with staying in a sweat lodge for one night.

The 32-year-old veteran noted that ayahuasca opened his mind and allowed him to deal with past trauma, while also helping him deal with the depression he felt after an injury-riddled 2022 season.

Since his experience was so positive, Poyer divulged that he is planning to go back to the retreat with some family members and teammates in the future.

Poyer, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and Pro Bowler last season, re-signed with the Bills on a two-year deal in the offseason and has continued to be a key contributor in 2023, recording 41 tackles, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble.