Calen Bullock NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for USC S

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 190

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— High-hipped athlete with excellent length. Uses his length best in coverage, such as in press or catch coverage to control receivers or when breaking up passes.

— Good physicality when tackling. Fronts up ball-carriers and delivers strong blows. Does a very good job of tracking with proper angles and closes ground quickly.

— Triggers quickly to the run. Comes downhill and quickly closes ground.

— Very good speed in the open field that builds whenever he is able to pen his strides.

NEGATIVES

— Plays with high pad level at times, which can cause him to round or raise up out of his breaks.

— Lacks ideal strength for size and frame. Above-average functional strength that needs improvement. Can get knocked around by bigger blockers and leak extra yards on tackles.

— Aggressive tackler who flies in looking for bigger hits and doesn't always wrap up. Has shown to throw shoulders at ball-carriers and melt off tackles at times.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born April 30, 2023

— Played 39 games (33 starts) at USC

— 4-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports

— 2023: First-team All-Pac 12 (AP)

— 2022: First-team All-American (PFF), first-team All-Pac 12 (AP)

— 2021: Freshman All-American Team (PFWA), first-team True Freshman All-American (PFF)

OVERALL

USC safety Calen Bullock has excellent size and a sturdy frame. The 4-star prospect started six games his freshman year and has been an every-game starter since. A versatile defender, Bullock flashes in both the run and pass game.

Bullock does a great job of first identifying the run and then triggering downhill to make the play. A high-IQ player, he rarely gets confused by the eye candy of motions or pulls. When he identifies the ball-carrier, he quickly closes ground with great leverage while fighting through blockers and other traffic.

When he gets to the ball-carrier, Bullock is typically at full speed and comes with ill intent. He often delivers big hits to unsuspecting ball-carriers, but he does occasionally miss open-field tackles when he stops his feet and dives at legs.

Bullock's lack of strength shows up at times when he takes on blockers. He often uses his quickness to beat blockers in the open field, but he has been pushed around at times when taking on bigger blockers. There are also times where ball-carriers can fight him off for extra yards.

In pass coverage, Bullock excels as a deep high defender and in man coverage. He has the burst and speed to cover a lot of ground, making it difficult for quarterbacks to fit passes in on the sideline. He has the ball skills to track and high-point passes.

When in man coverage, Bullock has the footwork to pedal and keep his cushion and the burst out of breaks to drive on routes and contest passes. There are times where his high pad level can cause him to round his breaks or be slower transitioning. As routes progress down the field, he often looks to catch receivers, using his length to slow them down and control them to get into their hip pockets. As the pass arrives, he does a very good job of swiping through the catch point with the proper timing.

Bullock is one of the top safeties in this year's class based on his size and athletic ability alone. He adds value with his consistency over multiple seasons and the versatility he brings. He will need to continue to fill out his frame and increase his strength, but he has the skills to potentially be an impact player in the NFL. If he can continue to use his instincts as well as improve his footwork, Bullock can eventually be an All-Pro player.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 36

POSITION RANK: S3

PRO COMPARISON: Grant Delpit