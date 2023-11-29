Taliese Fuaga NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Oregon State IOL

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 334

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Large frame with well-dispersed thickness throughout his build and very good length.

— Good initial quickness out of his stance to get to landmarks and cover up defenders on zone combos and cut-offs.

— Takes very good angles on zone climbs and pulls to intersect and take out second-level targets.

— Plays with good pad level and square power in the run game to deliver jolt on contact and create immediate displacement on double-team feeds and angle-drive blocks.

— Does a nice job keeping his head out of blocks with a flat-back posture and a quick anchor against the bull rush.

— Uses light, independent hand strikes in pass protection that effectively disrupt timing of rushers and give him a chance to recover if initially swiped or chopped.

— Provides thump when uncovered in pass protection to cave in adjacent rushers and clear the pocket.

NEGATIVES

— Adequate redirect quickness; tends to not bring his feet with him in time when shifting his weight laterally against inside moves.

— Will get manipulated out of position, drift, overset and create a soft inside shoulder on an island against rushers who know how to set up their moves with stutters and hesitations.

— Needs to clean up letting his outside hand get down the middle of rushers to prevent losing the corner against the cross-chop technique.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Former 3-star offensive tackle recruit out of Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Washington, where he also played on the defensive line

— 2022 All-Pac-12 second team

— 25 career starts at right tackle

OVERALL

Taliese Fuaga is a two-year starter inside Oregon State's 56-44 run-pass split, zone-based run scheme with 25 career starts all at right tackle.

Fuaga has a large frame with good arm length and well-dispersed thickness throughout his frame. He has solid athletic ability with good initial quickness out of his stance and very good power.

Fuaga is an efficient mover out of his stance with good initial quicks to get to landmarks with low pads and heavy hands, delivering jolt at the point of attack. He works combination blocks effectively, bumping and feeding to secure the first level before taking very good angles on climbs to intersect backers.

Fuaga is also functional as a puller with the movement skills to lead, track and line up smaller targets around the edge. His proficient angles help mitigate his below-average change of direction ability, but he is vulnerable to losing quickly if defenders can beak him down in space.

Fuaga plays with a flat-back posture with his head of blocks in pass protection and a firm, quick anchor. He balances heavy hands with light, independent strikes to disrupt the timing of tightly aligned rushers.

Fuaga does drift and overset against wide rush alignments and rushers who know how weaponize stutters and hesitations, leaving him vulnerable to losing across his face. He also has a bad habit of striking down the middle of high-side rushers, creating a short corner that the cross-chop technique can exploit.

Overall, Fuaga has the size, power and run-blocking skills to earn a starting role in his first training camp at guard inside a run-first, play-action based system. He also has enough quickness to play tackle in a pinch.

GRADE: 7.6 (Potential Impact Player — Late 1st Round/Early 2nd Round

OVERALL RANK: 28

POSITION RANK: IOL4

PRO COMPARISON: More athletic Halapoulivaati Vaitai