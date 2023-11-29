Jordan Morgan NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Arizona IOL

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 325

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good bulk and thickness throughout his frame with plenty of sand.

— Very strong hands and upper-body strength with the ability to brace, stay centered and tie up defenders through contact.

— Caves in defenders on angle-drive blocks with good snap timing and initial quickness to execute scoop and cut-off blocks.

— Good burst, ease of movement and angles as a lead blocker on screens, climbs and pulls to locate and seal off smaller targets.

— Works in the circle-punch technique against high-side rushers with a strong inside hand to punch and widen out rushers up the arc.

NEGATIVES

— Has a bad habit of opening his hips early in pass protection and oversetting against wide rush alignments, leaving him vulnerable to being pried open and losing across his face against inside counters.

— Heavy, choppy feet in pass protection, which shows up when he has to redirect on an island against wide rush alignments.

— Has a hard time consistently picking up the penetrator on T-E stunts due to either seeing it late or being too far opened up to the outside threat, causing him to be late to get back square to cut it off.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Former 3-star offensive tackle recruit out of Marana High School in Arizona, where he also played defensive line and competed on the track team in the shot put

— 2022 All-Pac-12 first team (AP)

— Tore his ACL on Nov. 12, 2022, and returned for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Missed a total of four games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to unrelated injuries

— 37 career starts, all at left tackle

— Born August 4, 2001

— Accepted his invite to the 2024 Senior Bowl

OVERALL

Jordan Morgan is a three-year starter at left tackle inside Arizona's balanced run-pass split, zone-based run scheme with 37 career starts (all at left tackle). Morgan has good bulk and thickness through his frame with solid length, good initial quickness and very good play strength.

Morgan times the snap well in the run game with good initial quickness out of his stance to get into his fits and hit his landmarks on time on zone cut-offs, scoops and combo blocks, with the burst to be a plus move-blocker on screens, climbs and pulls. He has very good play strength with heavy hands to jolt defenders on contact, cave them in and create lateral displacement on angle-drive blocks (kick-outs, down blocks).

In pass protection, Morgan's size and strength are an asset on play-action, flat and jump sets when he can get his hands on rushers early, tying them up and ending reps quickly. He can function on an island when he is on time with his set points and his strike timing lands just right, but the variance goes way up against wide rush alignments and high-side rushes. His mediocre range leads to him opening his hips early, creating a soft inside shoulder and clean losses across his face.

Overall, Morgan has the frame, build, play strength and physicality to make a smooth transition inside to guard, with the initial quickness and burst to be a high-quality run-blocker. His questionable range and middling redirect skills will be difficult to overcome on an island against NFL edge-rushers, but he could make it work inside a run-first, play-action-based scheme that limits those exposures.

GRADE: 7.6 (Potential Impact Player - Late 1st Round/Early 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 30

POSITION RANK: IOL5

PRO COMPARISON: Matthew Bergeron