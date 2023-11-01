3 Players Broncos Must Consider Benching amid 3-5 Start

2 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

So "benched" might be a strong word here. The argument isn't that Alex Singleton should be completely shelved, but it would make sense for the Broncos to cut back on the 29-year-old's snaps to clear the way for rookie Drew Sanders.

Singleton is playing well enough. He's leading the team in total tackles (73) and has played 100 percent of the snaps in five straight weeks.

But it's fair to wonder if that's a good thing.

Singleton does not make a lot of high-impact plays. He has just three tackles for loss and two pass deflections on the season. Opposing quarterbacks have a 111.0 passer rating when throwing at the linebacker and he has just one pressure as a pass-rusher all season.

Drew Sanders has been limited to just eight defensive snaps over the last two weeks. For a team that is just 3-5 that's a disappointing progression for a rookie who could be called upon to start next season.