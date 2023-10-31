Rangers' Max Scherzer Leaves World Series Game 3 vs. Diamondbacks with Back Injury

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

It was a short night for Max Scherzer.

The Texas Rangers veteran pitcher was removed before the bottom of the fourth inning during Game 3 of the World Series due to back tightness.

He threw just 36 pitches in his short outing, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out one batter. He didn't allow a run.

Ken Rosenthal reported during the Fox broadcast that the Rangers didn't know if the back tightness stemmed from Scherzer being struck by a hit ball earlier in the game

He was replaced by Jon Gray, who was a potential option to start Game 4 before his appearance on Monday.

Scherzer, 39, has battled through a number of injuries in recent seasons. Most recently, he dealt with a strained teres major muscle in his right shoulder, suffered in September, that kept him out of action until the ALCS.

When healthy he's been mostly solid for the Rangers, going 4-2 in eight regular season starts with a 3.20 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 45 innings.

He struggled in two appearances during the ALCS, however, going 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Losing Scherzer beyond Monday night could seriously alter Texas' rotation in this series. The team will already have to adjust for Game 4, given the need to bring on Gray a game early, and now the team's approach to a potential Game 7 may be altered as well.