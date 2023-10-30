Report: Kings' De'Aaron Fox 'Likely to Miss Some Time' with Sprained Ankle Injury

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a "moderate sprain" to his right ankle in Sunday's 132-127 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Charania and Amick reported Fox "is likely to miss some time," though it's unclear for now how long that spell would be.

Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported the All-NBA star "could be back within a week's time."

Fox fought through the injury to finish with a game-high 37 points and eight assists in 34 minutes on the floor.

Losing the 25-year-old is obviously a tough blow for Sacramento. His contributions were pivotal toward the team's third-place standing in the Western Conference last year. He averaged 25.0 points and 6.1 assists and shot 51.2 percent from the field.

Fox also rose to the occasion in the playoffs, putting up 27.4 points and 7.7 assists per game in the first round as the Kings went the distance with the battle-tested Golden State Warriors.

When it comes to Fox's injury, it appears Sacramento avoided a much worse scenario.

Getting him back in a week or so would mean he likely misses three games. The Kings' Nov. 8 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers or their Nov. 10 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder would be a realistic return date under the timeline floated by Spears.