NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 8 Early Slate

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 5-2 Sunday with a 23-point blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams that was never close, thanks in large part to an explosive performance from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb tallied 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, silencing critics such as former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who denounced the idea of him as a No. 1 receiver.

The performance came on a day when Dak Prescott completed 25 of 31 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The starting quarterback was sacked three times, though, with Tyron Smith ruled out due to a neck injury.

If Smith misses any time due to injury, the Cowboys will have to find a way to better protect their franchise QB or risk having him running around amid pressure and, thus, maximizing the potential for injury or turnovers.

The Dallas defense forced an interception and two sacks and knocked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford out of the game with a thumb injury suffered just before the half.

The outcome was never really in question as the Cowboys rolled to a one-sided victory that keeps them just behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the east after the defending NFC Champions narrowly escaped the Washington Commanders with 38-31 victory.

The play was not as crisp as it should have been and an opponent with their starting QB for the entirety of the game may have made it closer down the stretch, but there is no denying that this is a Cowboys squad that looks the part of a contender here in 2023.