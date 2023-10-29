NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 8 Early SlateOctober 29, 2023
NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 8 Early Slate
At the midway point of the NFL season, the teams that will ultimately vie for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February have established themselves.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins are among the favorites to make it to the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl title.
After Sunday's action, where do the other potential contenders find themselves in the playoff picture and who stands a chance at knocking the top-seeded squads off their mantles?
Find out with this recap of the days play.
Week 8 Scores
Thursday, October 26
Buffalo Bills defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers (24-18)
Sunday, October 29
Carolina Panthers defeated Houston Texas (15-13)
Dallas Cowboys defeated Los Angeles Rams (43-20)
Minnesota Vikings defeated Green Bay Packers (24-10)
Miami Dolphins defeated New England Patriots (31-17)
Jacksonville Jaguars defeated Pittsburgh Steelers (20-10)
Tennessee Titans defeated Atlanta Falcons (28-23)
Philadelphia Eagles defeated Washington Commanders (38-31)
New Orleans Saints defeated Indianapolis Colts (38-27)
New York Jets defeated New York Giants (13-10)
NFC Playoff Standings
- Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East, 6-1)
- Detroit Lions (NFC North, 5-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (NFC West, 5-2)
- Atlanta Falcons (NFC South, 4-4)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
- Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
NFC Playoff Standings Following Sunday's Early Slate
In The Hunt
New Orleans Saints (4-4)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
Washington Commanders (3-5)
AFC Playoff Standings
- Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West, 6-1)
- Miami Dolphins (AFC East, 6-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South, 6-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (AFC North, 5-2)
- Cleveland Browns (4-2)
- Buffalo Bills (5-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
AFC Playoff Standings Following Sunday's Early Slate
In The Hunt
New York Jets (3-3)
Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
Houston Texans (3-4)
Tennessee Titans (3-4)
Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)
Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
Dallas Makes a Statement
The Dallas Cowboys moved to 5-2 Sunday with a 23-point blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams that was never close, thanks in large part to an explosive performance from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb tallied 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, silencing critics such as former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who denounced the idea of him as a No. 1 receiver.
The performance came on a day when Dak Prescott completed 25 of 31 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The starting quarterback was sacked three times, though, with Tyron Smith ruled out due to a neck injury.
If Smith misses any time due to injury, the Cowboys will have to find a way to better protect their franchise QB or risk having him running around amid pressure and, thus, maximizing the potential for injury or turnovers.
The Dallas defense forced an interception and two sacks and knocked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford out of the game with a thumb injury suffered just before the half.
The outcome was never really in question as the Cowboys rolled to a one-sided victory that keeps them just behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the east after the defending NFC Champions narrowly escaped the Washington Commanders with 38-31 victory.
The play was not as crisp as it should have been and an opponent with their starting QB for the entirety of the game may have made it closer down the stretch, but there is no denying that this is a Cowboys squad that looks the part of a contender here in 2023.
If the playoffs began today, Prescott, Lamb, and company would be the top-seeded Wild Card and would face the upstart Atlanta Falcons, who fell to the Tennessee Titans Sunday after Taylor Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder at quarterback after the second-year player entered concussion protocol.