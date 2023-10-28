49ers Rumors: CB, Edge Rusher Eyed by San Francisco at 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to "work the phones" as the team attempts to acquire help on the edge as well as some cornerback depth, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

As the 49ers attempt to secure the NFC's top spot, general manager John Lynch is actively making calls to help bring in even more talent prior to the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Despite having big names on the defensive line such as Nick Bosa and former Eagles interior pass-rusher Javon Hargrave, San Francisco hasn't been able to get to the quarterback as often in 2023.

After ranking 11th in the NFL in sacks last season, the 49ers sit at 21st in the league with just 15 sacks in seven games. That puts the unit on pace for roughly 36 over a full season after recording 44 sacks in 2022.

San Francisco's front office has been aware of this issue, trading for Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory on Oct. 6. However, Lynch clearly wants to add more help.

"We're certainly not afraid to to make a splash if needed, and if we think it can improve us," he said on Oct. 20, according to KNBR. "That's not just a stock answer. I think there's still Halloween where the trade deadline is, right after our Cincinnati game. So that's a long time in terms of these things, and we'll continue to monitor, continue to communicate and if we can make a difference on this team, we will."