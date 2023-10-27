Ranking the 10 Best Active MLB Managers After Dusty Baker's Retirement

1 of 11

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins (375-333)

Baldelli was named AL Manager of the Year as a "rookie" in 2019, and just led the Twins to a postseason victory that ended a drought of nearly two decades. There's not a specific ding on his resume that keeps him out of the top 10, but there's also not a particularly compelling reason to put him ahead of anyone ranked higher. He's in a solid 11th place and could jump up to 7th or 8th with another AL Central title in 2024.

Bud Black, Colorado Rockies (1,125-1,269)

Black's career winning percentage (.470) is rough. However, only Bruce Bochy and Bob Melvin have more wins among the 25 active managers. And in his 16 years, Black has never been blessed with a top-10 Opening Day payroll. He did turn lemons into lemonade a few times, earning NL Manager of the Year in 2010 with the San Diego Padres and making the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018 with the Rockies.

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees (509-361)

Boone was born into managerial life with a silver spoon in his mouth as the leader of one of the deepest-pocketed franchises, but he is thus far 0-for-6 in the AL pennant department with the Yankees. He does have a .585 regular-season winning percentage, second only to Dave Roberts among active managers. But until New York actually gets back to the World Series again, he can't be considered a top-10 manager.

A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers (791-717)

Hinch got the Houston job in 2015, right as they began their climb out of the AL basement. But he also got suspended for a year for allowing the trash can scandal to happen under his watch, so how much credit should he get? He has a .444 winning percentage in his other five years as a manager and has yet to get Detroit over the hump in his three years there.

Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox (440-370)

See: Hinch, A.J.

Cora won a World Series as the Red Sox manager in 2018 and was the bench coach when the Astros won it all in 2017, but he also played a key part in the sign-stealing scandal, for which he was suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season. And after back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the AL East, we'd like to see him win an untainted title before we call him one of the 10 best currently in the business.

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles (315-394)

Hyde got the O's job when they were ankles deep in a total rebuild, and they still haven't shown any sort of willingness to spend money. Nevertheless, he took a team that lost 110 games two years ago and won 101 this year. He's the no-brainer choice for 2023 AL MOY, and this might just be the beginning of an impressive managerial career.

Dave Martinez, Washington Nationals (392-478)

We've got to at least mention Martinez since he won a World Series in 2019. But take out the the incredible five-month run after the woeful 19-31 start to that season and Martinez has a .420 winning percentage and no other postseason appearances. Granted, it's not his fault that ownership handcuffed the franchise with the Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin contracts and fumbled away a possible generational superstar in Juan Soto.

John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays (135-101)

Schneider took over Toronto's dugout in the middle of last season and got the Jays to the postseason in both of his years as manager. He has the third-highest winning percentage (.572) among active managers. But he's 0-4 in the playoffs, including the epic collapse in Game 2 against Seattle last year and the infamous José Berríos quick hook in Game 2 against Minnesota this year.

Buck Showalter, Unemployed (1,727-1,665)