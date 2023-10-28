NFL Teams That Have Made the Most Midseason Trades in the Past 5 Years

0 of 9

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although the NFL's in-season trade market is generally not as chaotic as the NBA's, there's been a noticeable increase in activity lately.

Star players have changed teams at recent deadlines, including edge-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

Additionally, dozens of hopeful contributors have been swapped for a late-round selection or two in an upcoming draft.

Since the beginning of the 2019 campaign, five teams—the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers—have executed a single trade once the regular season began in September. (Boring!)

On the other hand, nine franchises have agreed to seven or more in-season trades. As the 2023 trade deadline draws near, we're examining how these recent wheelers and dealers have done business.