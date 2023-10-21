Cardinals Rumors: Marquise Brown Focus of Trade Calls; Arizona Not Shopping WR

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has generted interest from opposing teams via trade, although Arizona is not planning on moving the 26-year-old (via Dianna Russini of The Athletic).

Brown has been productive this year, recording 334 yards and three touchdowns through the team's first six games. His numbers should only increase once Kyler Murray is able to come back, as the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is beginning to practice again as he returns from a torn ACL.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.