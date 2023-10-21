Cardinals Rumors: Marquise Brown Focus of Trade Calls; Arizona Not Shopping WR

Cardinals Rumors: Marquise Brown Focus of Trade Calls; Arizona Not Shopping WROctober 21, 2023
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has generted interest from opposing teams via trade, although Arizona is not planning on moving the 26-year-old (via Dianna Russini of The Athletic).
Brown has been productive this year, recording 334 yards and three touchdowns through the team's first six games. His numbers should only increase once Kyler Murray is able to come back, as the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is beginning to practice again as he returns from a torn ACL.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.