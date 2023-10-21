NFL Rumors: Broncos 'Will Listen' to Trade Offers on All Players, Won't Eye Fire Sale

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although they are not looking to tear things down, the Denver Broncos are reportedly open to offers for all players on their roster.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, multiple sources said the Broncos are not having a "fire sale," but they will listen to offers on all of their players, and are most likely to move defensive players.

Denver has struggled mightily to start this season, posting a 1-5 record, which is tied for the worst mark in the AFC.

Throughout the 2023 season, much of the trade speculation surrounding the Broncos has been focused on the wide receiver position, specifically Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this week that the Broncos are willing to field offers for both Jeudy and Sutton, but the "league-wide feeling" is that Denver is more likely to part with Jeudy.

The 24-year-old Jeudy was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, but he has yet to live up to the billing with no 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his credit.

Jeudy enjoyed his best season last year when he set career highs with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games, however, 2023 has been a different story.

While Jeudy was expected to explode under new head coach Sean Payton, he has just 20 catches for 222 yards and no touchdowns in five games.

Meanwhile, Sutton leads the team with 25 catches for 275 yards and four scores as quarterback Russell Wilson's top target.

Jeudy is under contract through next season and Sutton is signed through 2025, so if either of them are traded, the team that acquires them won't be getting a rental.

Although the Broncos have been a middle-of-the-road offensive team at best this season, their defense has been the biggest issue.

Denver ranks last in the NFL in both total defense and scoring defense, allowing 440.3 total yards and 33.3 points per game this season.

The biggest name the Broncos could possibly trade from their defense is All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is widely considered one of the best players in the league at his position.

Surtain, who went ninth overall in the 2021 NFL draft, has seven interceptions and 30 passes defended in 39 career games, and he is perhaps the lone bright spot on that side of the ball for Denver this season.

While trading Surtain would mean losing arguably the best player on the entire team, he would also secure the Broncos a far bigger return than anyone else they could possibly trade.

Still, Denver may want to hang onto its shutdown corner, as Fowler reported this week that league sources "laughed" at the prospect of Surtain being available in a trade.