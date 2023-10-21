Rams WR Demarcus Robinson Robbed at Gunpoint in LA; Over 100K of Jewelry Stolen

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson had more than $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen from him during a gunpoint robbery on Friday.

Per TMZ Sports, officers responded to calls of a robbery outside of a hotel in the Los Angeles area shortly after midnight on Friday.

Officers said they were told two men approached Robinson, pointed their weapons at him and demanded he hand over his valuables. No arrests have been made at this point, but police have launched an investigation into the situation.

TMZ described one of the items stolen from Robinson as a "pricey watch."

Robinson is in his eighth NFL season. He was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and spent six years with them, winning a Super Bowl during the 2019 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Robinson as a free agent in March 2022, but he was released by the team during the preseason. He joined the Baltimore Ravens following his release from the Raiders.