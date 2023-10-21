Video: Astros' Dusty Baker, Bryan Abreu, Rangers' Adolis Garcia Ejected After HBP

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu were ejected from Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday after a hit-by-pitch, a heated argument and an ensuing bench clearing.

Abreu went up and in on a 99 mph fastball on Garcia to lead off his at-bat in the bottom of the eighth and the Rangers up 4-2.

Garcia took serious objection to the pitch and immediately got in Astros catcher Martin Maldonado's face. The benches both cleared, but the two sides eventually cooled down.

After a conference, however, the umpires ejected both Abreu and García. An incensed Baker then argued the Abreu ejection and was tossed as well.

On the ejection side, Garcia hit a massive three-run homer in the sixth to give Texas a 4-2 advantage, and he certainly enjoyed his moonshot blast afterward.

A 99 mph fastball up and in on the next pitch he saw could have been construed the wrong way.

These two teams also have a history as evidenced by a bench clearing incident earlier this season, which involved another chat between García and Maldonado.

On the flip side, this is the ALCS, and the Astros' season was on the brink.

Intentionally hitting the batter only hurt Houston in that moment, as it gave Texas runners on first and second up 4-2 with no outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Simply put, exacting any sort of revenge made zero sense, and that's perhaps what Baker was arguing.

At any rate, Travis Jankowski replaced García, Ryan Pressly took over for Abreu and Baker stayed in the dugout a while longer to get his point across before eventually exiting and handing the reins to bench coach Joe Espada.