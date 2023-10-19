Patrick Beverley Calls out Orlando Magic: 'You Should Make the F--king Playoffs'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley is struggling to comprehend why the Orlando Magic haven't been qualifying for the postseason.

After ESPN released its annual NBA player rankings for the 2023-24 season, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero of the Magic checked in at No. 52 and No. 30, respectively.

Upon learning of those rankings on The Pat Bev Podcast, Beverley didn't hold back in his criticism of the Magic.

"If you got two people in the Top 100 on your team, the Orlando Magic, you should be winning games," Beverley said. "If you have two people that are under the Top 50, you should make the f--king playoffs. Why are you so bad? If everyone on the team is nice, why are you so bad?"

Beverley also expressed some confusion at how the two franchise cornerstones were ranked as highly as they were.

When you look at statistics and the players' impact, however, it makes plenty of sense.

Wagner averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 80 games last season while Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 dimes across 72 games.

Still, the Magic finished 34-48 in 2022-23 and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Magic have only made the playoffs twice in the past 10 seasons and have not won a series since 2010.