Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 MLB Playoffs So Far

10 of 10

Harry How/Getty Images

After more than two weeks in which only one save was blown and in which relievers as a whole had a sub-3.00 ERA, the wheels completely came off on Thursday and Friday for four blown saves in the span of four games.

25 relievers combined for 35.1 innings pitched, allowing 20 earned runs (5.09 ERA) on 36 hits and 24 walks (1.70 WHIP).

Arizona's Andrew Saalfrank couldn't buy a strike in either of his appearances, walking five batters while recording just two outs between Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS. Philadelphia's Orion Kerkering was even worse, blowing the save in Game 3 and almost blowing it in Game 4, allowing three hits and two walks in just 0.1 IP.

But the biggest offenders were Craig Kimbrel and José Leclerc.

Kimbrel had allowed just one hit and two walks in his first four innings of work this postseason, but he gave up two of each in Game 3, allowing Ketel Marte to get the walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. And then in the eighth inning of Game 4, he allowed pinch hitter Alec Thomas to hit the game-tying home run. Kimbrel let two more runners reach base before finally getting pulled, one of whom came around to score the game-winning run.

Kimbrel had not been charged with a postseason loss since 2010, but he took the L in both games for the Phillies as Arizona evened up the series.

In between Kimbrel's implosions, Leclerc fumbled one away for the Rangers, who now need to win two more games in Houston if they want to make the World Series.

Jose Altuve delivered the knockout blow with his three-run home run. But the Rock Bottom before that People's Elbow was the walk Leclerc issued to pinch hitter Jon Singleton. The man hit .165 during the regular season and had made just 12 plate appearances since the beginning of September—none of them in the postseason. But Singleton didn't even take the bat off his shoulder, looking at all six pitches before walking down to first base.

Just like that, the narrative of bullpen dominance fueling these postseason runs went up in smoke.