76ers Reveal Photos of New 'City of Brotherly Love' Jerseys for 2023-24 NBA Season

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their City Edition jerseys ahead of the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

The team held an event Wednesday night at Reading Terminal Market, which is the inspiration for the design, to allow season-ticket members to see the new threads early.

Head coach Nick Nurse, Danny Green, De'Anthony Melton and Paul Reed were on hand for the occasion.

"We are indebted to our Society 76 members for their energy and enthusiasm, Crypto.com and our partners for their support, the merchants at Reading Terminal Market who made this event a huge success, as well as Coach Nurse, Danny, De'Anthony, and Paul for being so accessible and engaging," said Sixers chief revenue officer Katie O'Reilly. "We are excited to share more details about our City Edition uniforms and how we will authentically shine a light on all our partners this upcoming season in just a few weeks. We look forward to watching the team bring it all together and to life on the court in South Philadelphia very soon."

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers will debut their City Edition jerseys on Nov. 2, when they host the Toronto Raptors.

Wednesday's event and Thursday's reveal provided fans with a momentary respite from the melodrama in which the franchise still finds itself thanks to James Harden.

The 10-time All-Star wasn't in Philly for Wednesday's practice as he continues to push for a trade, and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported "this is only the beginning of what he plans to do here."