Fantasy Alert: Saints' Jamaal Williams Reportedly to Return from Injury vs. Jags

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams is expected to be activated from injured reserve and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williams missed the Saints' past four games with a hamstring injury, but he was designated to return this week and practiced with the team.

If Williams does indeed play Thursday, the Saints will have both Williams and fellow running back Alvin Kamara on the field in the same game for the first time this season, as Kamara missed the first three games of the season due to a suspension.

Last season, the 28-year-old Williams enjoyed a career year for the Detroit Lions, rushing for 1,066 yards and a league-high 17 touchdowns, which netted him a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints in free agency.

The expectation was that Williams would begin the 2023 season as New Orleans' starter during Kamara's absence and then form a thunder-and-lightning tandem with him upon his return.

Williams was largely ineffective in two games before getting injured, rushing for 45 yards on 18 carries in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans and 29 yards on nine carries against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

Since returning to action in Week 4, Kamara has been the focal point of the New Orleans offense with an incredible 75 touches in three games.

Kamara has rushed for 199 yards and one touchdown on 52 carries, and has reeled in 23 receptions for 86 yards as well.

The five-time Pro Bowler's efficiency has been lacking, which is where Williams could potentially help.

Williams thrives in short-yardage situations and around the goal line, whereas Kamara is at his best in space, and having both of them available can allow each player to fit into a defined role.

The Saints are facing one of the best run defenses in the NFL on Thursday, as Jacksonville ranks third in the league against the run, allowing just 75.3 yards per game on the ground.