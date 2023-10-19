World Series 2023 Predictions: Full Schedule and Picks for Fall Classic

2 of 3

The Philadelphia Phillies are a juggernaut running full steam downhill.

They are unstoppable, thanks to both a drive to get back to (and win) the World Series and a confidence that they can do so by beating any team put in front of them.

Bryce Harper is the heart and soul of the team, fueling it in each game's biggest moments.

Add to that the consistency he has brought to first base, selflessly, and his impact on the team and its locker room as its unquestioned leader in undeniable.

"It was kind of a revolving door over there at the time. We were trying to figure out what was going to happen and how I was going to come back and if I was going to come back at any capacity in the outfield or just DH. Knowing that we have so many options for DH and outfield, I just thought, 'Hey, why not?'" he said, speaking after Tuesday's 10-0 shutout of Arizona in which he tallied a run.

Nick Castellanos has already made history as the first player in MLB to ever have back-to-back multi-HR games in the postseason, pitchers are showing out, the lineup is proving to be nine deep, and the home crowd experience inside Citizen's Bank Park is unlike any that the other remaining teams can boast.

They are already up 2-0 on the Arizona Diamondbacks entering game three and, despite that potentially defining game taking place on the road, there is still nothing suggesting the young NL West team can hang with a squad that looks to be as unstoppable as Harper and crew are.

Throwing up 15 runs in two games, and shutting out the D'backs in Game 2, only further accentuated the dominance.