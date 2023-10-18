Report: Nathan Rourke Signs Jaguars Contract amid Trevor Lawrence's Knee Injury

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed quarterback Nathan Rourke from the practice squad as starting signal-caller Trevor Lawrence continues to work his way back from a reported left knee sprain.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported more insight on the matter as the Jags get ready for a Thursday Night Football road game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence was limited at practice on Tuesday and told reporters he was feeling better.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be out there," Lawrence said. "I feel a lot better today than I would've thought. I like how I'm progressing and I'm going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday."

The Jags haven't officially confirmed the nature of the injury, but a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter it's a "sprain" that "is not a significant thing."

