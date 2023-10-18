X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Report: Nathan Rourke Signs Jaguars Contract amid Trevor Lawrence's Knee Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 18, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Nathan Rourke #18 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at EverBank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
    Rich Storry/Getty Images

    The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed quarterback Nathan Rourke from the practice squad as starting signal-caller Trevor Lawrence continues to work his way back from a reported left knee sprain.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported more insight on the matter as the Jags get ready for a Thursday Night Football road game versus the New Orleans Saints.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Signing Rourke -- a former CFL star and NFL preseason standout -- to the active roster allows Jacksonville to utilize the emergency No. 3 QB exemption on Thursday night vs. the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>. They previously had two on the 53: Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard. <a href="https://t.co/t3pvrIhcUN">https://t.co/t3pvrIhcUN</a>

    Lawrence was limited at practice on Tuesday and told reporters he was feeling better.

    "I'm going to do everything I can to be out there," Lawrence said. "I feel a lot better today than I would've thought. I like how I'm progressing and I'm going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday."

    The Jags haven't officially confirmed the nature of the injury, but a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter it's a "sprain" that "is not a significant thing."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Report: Nathan Rourke Signs Jaguars Contract amid Trevor Lawrence's Knee Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.