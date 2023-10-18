Jayson Tatum: HC Mazzulla Has Changed Celtics' Culture but Practice is 'Hard as S--t'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had his fair share of critics during his first season, but forward Jayson Tatum credits the team's new culture to his arrival.

"I give Joe a lot of credit; I've seen the growth," Tatum told reporters Tuesday. "Not that he didn't do a great job last year, but he's just had more time to prepare. He was able to get a staff that he felt like supported him the best way. And he's helped change the culture a little bit in a lot of ways honestly. I feel like he's had his imprint on how he wants things to be, how he wants to practice, how he wants the environment, the vibe. And we've all bought in."

Part of Mazzulla's culture change has been an increased intensity in practice. Tatum said the team's had multiple two-a-days during the preseason as it attempts to ramp up for next week's season opener against the New York Knicks.

"Practice has been hard as s--t, I ain't gonna lie," Tatum said. "We've been practicing, a couple two-a-days. But it's been good. We've been working hard. The second unit's been pushing the first unit. We have a lot of competitive days, so guys are excited, guys are in good shape, guys have been working this offseason."

The Celtics went 57-25 under Mazzulla last season after he hastily replaced Ime Udoka in September 2022 after Udoka was suspended for a violation of team rules. Udoka was later fired and Mazzulla was installed as the full-time coach.