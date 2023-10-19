Bleacher Report's Expert Week 7 NFL Picks

13 of 13

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers found themselves on the wrong side of an upset in a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, who started quarterback P.J. Walker in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder).

To make matters worse for the 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique), wideout Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) suffered injuries during the game.

San Francisco's injury report made Gagnon a bit nervous about laying 6.5 points with the 49ers, but our crew came to a strong majority in favor of the NFC West leader.

Davenport doesn't see San Francisco playing down to its competition in consecutive weeks.

"Laying 6.5 points on the road is a lot, but there are two glaring reasons the 49ers are the play here," Davenport said.

"There's Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' stellar record on Monday Night Football—two wins in a dozen games. There's a Minnesota offense that struggled badly without Justin Jefferson last week—the Vikings can't run the ball at all unless you count Alexander Mattison falling forward as 'running.'

"And there's a 49ers team that has to be seething after the pterodactyl egg it laid in Cleveland in Week 6.

"OK, that's three reasons. Math is dumb. Anyway, unless alien doppelgangers kidnapped the 49ers, they aren't playing that badly two weeks in a row. They'll handle a mediocre Vikings team by double digits."

Predictions

Davenport: 49ers

Gagnon: Vikings

Hanford: 49ers

Knox: 49ers

Moton: 49ers

O'Donnell: 49ers

Sobleski: 49ers

ATS Consensus: 49ers -6.5

SU Consensus: 49ers

Score Prediction: 49ers 28, Vikings 16

