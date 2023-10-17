X

    Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Doesn't Expect Phillies Crowd in NLCS to Top WBC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: A Philadelphia Phillies fan cheers prior to Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Opposing players keep riling up the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans.

    This time, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly—who will take the mound in Game 2—said that he doesn't expect the Citizens Bank Park crowd to be any more raucous than what he faced as a member of Team USA during the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic against Venezuela:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Merrill Kelly before his Game 2 start a Citizens Bank Park:<br><br>"I haven't obviously heard this place on the field, but I'd be very surprised if it trumped that [WBC] Venezuela game down in Miami." 👀<a href="https://t.co/xVlp9pQziK">pic.twitter.com/xVlp9pQziK</a>

    These are the sort of moments that Philly fans live for. If providing bulletin board material to a fan base is a thing, Kelly earned front and center billing:

    Philly Nation @Philly__Nation

    Yeah, Merrill Kelly has no idea what he just did to himself. <br><br>Need McCullers/Strider like heckling from the fans in Ashbury Alley as he's warming up tonight.

    94WIP Midday Show @WIPMiddayShow

    The Diamondbacks' Game 2 starter doesn't believe we can get that loud... What should fans chant at Merrill Kelly tonight?

    Since last postseason, the Phillies are 10-2 at Citizens Bank Park in the playoffs. The home-field advantage has been real. And Orlando Arcia, he of the ill-fated "attaboy Harper" moment, can attest to the very real dangers of giving these Phillies or their fans any excuse to be petty.